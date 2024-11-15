Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has lost his father just a day after representing Nigeria against Benin

The Chippa United goalkeeper was in action for the Super Eagles in their AFCON qualifier against Benin on Thursday

Nwabali has been Nigeria's number one goalkeeper since his rise to prominence at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali took to social media to share the heartbreaking news of his father’s passing, just a day after Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Benin Republic.

Nwabali, who played the full 90 minutes of the match, showcased his usual dedication and composure between the posts, unaware that an emotional storm awaited him shortly after the game.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanely Nwabali has announced the passing of his father after the Nigeria vs Benin game. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles first-choice goalie expressed his grief on Instagram by simply stating "Rest in peace, Dad" and "Rest in heaven" accompanied by teary and heartbroken emojis.

Nwabali was in action for Nigeria as the Super Eagles secured qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as Nigeria played a 1-1 draw against Benin in Ivory Coast.

The Chippa United goalkeeper rose to prominence during the 2023 AFCON where his superb displays helped the Nigeria team to secure a silver medal at the competition.

Nigerians condole Nwabali after father's death

Meanwhile, Nigerians have thrown their support behind Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali after he disclosed the sad passing of his father early on Friday morning.

@AJSilverCFC popularly known as Mr Nigerian Football tweeted:

"Sending our number one condolence messages as we stand with him during these tough times for his family. Rest in Peace Papa Stanley."

@FajSports also condoled the Nigerian goalie in a post on social media.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Nwabali and his family during this time of profound grief."

Nwabali is expected to return to the country with the Super Eagles but might not feature in their final AFCON qualifiers versus Rwanda.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng