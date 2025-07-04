The bodies of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva arrived in their hometown Gondomar, Portugal, for a final farewell

Jota was travelling by road after being advised against air travel following recent lung surgery

Fans, football clubs, and national leaders continue to pay emotional tribute to the 28-year-old star

The streets of Gondomar, Portugal, were quiet on Friday morning, but not in peace. They were filled with sorrow.

The town, just outside Porto, was preparing to receive two of its own, Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva, who both lost their lives in a tragic car accident in Spain.

The bodies of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Abdre Silva arrive in Portugal following news of their death. Photo by Cesar Manso

Source: Getty Images

Their journey home began in the early hours, in a solemn convoy of hearses leaving the morgue in Puebla de Sanabria, near the site of the crash, The Irish Times reports.

Spanish authorities believe a tyre burst caused the Lamborghini to veer off the road before catching fire. Now, the shockwaves of that tragedy are being felt not just in Portugal but across the world.

Residents lined the streets in silence, holding candles, red scarves, and flowers. Many wore old jerseys from Jota’s youth football days.

The wake was scheduled for 4 p.m. at a chapel in Gondomar, with a funeral planned for Saturday morning.

A Journey that should never have happened

Jota was not even supposed to be on the road.

According to his physiotherapist, Miguel Goncalves, the 28-year-old Liverpool forward had undergone lung surgery just weeks earlier to treat a pneumothorax (collapsed lung) caused by a fractured rib, Sky Sports reports.

Football agent Jorge Mendes accompanies the mother of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and Penafiel player Andre Silva as they leave the funeral home. Photo by Cesar Manso

Source: Getty Images

Doctors advised he avoid flying for six weeks. And so, he made the decision to travel to England by car and ferry.

Jota’s wife, Rute Cardoso, was seen leaving the Spanish morgue in tears, holding onto close family and friends, including Jota’s long-time agent Jorge Mendes, as they made their way back to Gondomar for the final rites.

Tributes pour in for Diogo Jota

While Portugal grieves, so does the global football family.

Outside Liverpool’s Anfield stadium, children, adults, and fans left heartfelt notes, flowers, and jerseys.

Clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich observed moments of silence during training sessions.

Portugal’s Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, also paid a visit to the family, calling Jota “a source of pride for Portugal.”

At just 28, Jota had already left a mark far deeper than goals or assists. He was described by many as humble, respectful, and deeply family-oriented.

In losing him and his brother, the world mourns not just footballers, but two sons, two brothers, two futures.

Diogo Jota’s last words to his wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday night, hours before his life was cut short, Diogo Jota posted a video montage of his wedding on Instagram.

The video showed beautiful moments from his wedding ceremony with Rute Cardoso, the woman he had been with for years and the mother of his three children.

Source: Legit.ng