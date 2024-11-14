Benin vs Nigeria is already living up to its pre-match razzmatazz as both teams clash in Abidjan on Thursday night

While the Super Eagles need a draw to confirm their place in Morocco 2025, Benin are condemned to win

The captain of the Nigerian side, William Troost-Ekong, has disclosed that coach Gernot Rohr is familiar with the Super Eagles

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong disclosed that Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr knows the Nigerian team well.

Rohr was in charge of the Nigerian national team between 2016 and 2021, where he mentored the likes of Ekong.

The Franco-German tactician will lead the Cheetahs of Benin against the Super Eagles in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

William Troost-Ekong speaks on playing against Gernot Rohr ahead of Benin vs Nigeria. Photo: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

In a pre-match presser in Abidjan, Troost-Ekong admitted Rohr is familiar with the players of the 2013 African champions.

He said via All Nigerian Soccer:

“We won at home the last game we played against Benin, we know Benin is a good team.

"Gernot Rohr used to be my coach with the national team previously for over years. Like the coach said, he knows the team very well."

The massive fixture is slated for the famous Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny, where the Super Eagles defeated Cameroon and Angola during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, per Al Jazeera.

Captain Ekong disclosed that the Nigerian side will get lots of support from the Ivorian fans as they return to a stadium where they have created history.

"The stadium gives us confidence, we felt at home here. The Ivorian fans probably will be our side because we made it very difficult for them but in the end, they went away happy.

Rohr doubts Benin victory

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin head coach Rohr has expressed doubts about his team's chances of victory ahead of the crucial match against Nigeria.

The first leg of their encounter in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers ended 3-0 in favour of the Super Eagles, with Ademola Lookman’s brace capped by Victor Osimhen’s goal.

Their other meeting this year was the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match which Benin hosted at their adopted home in Abidjan, which Rohr claims is a disadvantage and won 2-1.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng