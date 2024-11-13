The Super Eagles are in Abidjan ahead of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers match against Benin Republic

Both national teams have won a game each in their last two meetings in different qualifying campaigns

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr is uncertain his team can beat the Nigerian national team this time around

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Cheetahs of Benin Republic tomorrow in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match, and Gernot Rohr is unsure of victory.

Both sides aim to qualify for AFCON 2025, with Nigeria needing one point from the game while the maximum points will go a long way to help the Beninoise.

Nigeria are top of Group D with 10 points while Benin are second with six points. The Amavubi of Rwanda sit third with five points, while Libya have a point.

Rohr unsure of victory for Benin

Benin head coach and former head of the Super Eagles Rohr has expressed doubts about his team's chances of victory ahead of the crucial match at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

“Repeating the feat of June is going to be complicated because Nigeria is now at full strength, but we believe in ourselves. We are missing key players, but we will do without them,” he told Foot Africa.

The first leg of their encounter in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers ended 3-0 in favour of the Super Eagles, with Ademola Lookman’s brace capped by Victor Osimhen’s goal.

Their other meeting this year was the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match which Benin hosted at their adopted home in Abidjan, which Rohr claims is a disadvantage, and won 2-1.

According to Goal, the result cost former head coach Finidi George his job. The Nigerian football legend resigned after the match.

Nigeria will play their final game against Rwanda at home at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, while Benin face a difficult match against Libya in Benghazi.

Rohr justifies NPFL star’s call-up

Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr justified calling an NPFL player to the Benin squad for the game against Nigeria after heavy scrutiny from the Beninoise media.

The former Super Eagles boss claimed Remo Stars goalkeeper Serge Obassa’s experience of Nigerian football is vital. He also noted a weakness in Austin Eguavoen’s side.

