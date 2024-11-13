Benin is being ravaged by an injury crisis ahead of its crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Super Eagles

The Cheetahs will reportedly miss four key players in the decisive tie against Nigeria on November 14 in Ivory Coast

Benin will be extra motivated coming into the fixture as a win against Nigeria could seal their AFCON qualification

Benin will be missing some important players when the Cheetahs tackle the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on November 14.

Head coach, Gernot Rohr, has lamented over the absence of four key players for the West Africans as they seek a return to Africa’s biggest football tournament despite the mounting pressure on the team.

Benin will be without some key players when the Cheetahs confront the Super Eagles in the AFCON qualifiers on Thursday. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Rhor confirmed Cedric Hountondji, Vedron, and David Kiki are three of the four players who will miss the game versus Nigeria.

"We are missing key players but we will do without them. We would have liked to have Cedric and Olivier with us but they are not there.

"Kiki is still a little short to resume right away. He has been injured for two months but he has regained his health. So there is great uncertainty." OwnGoal Nigeria reports.

Kiki, the usual starter at left back, was already present with the Benin team since Monday evening, is returning from a long eight-week injury and should be rested.

Benin can upset Nigeria says Rohr

Meanwhile, Rohr has said he hopes Benin will exploit “small problems” in Nigeria’s defence to win their crucial 2025 AFCON qualifier against the Super Eagles on Thursday, November 14, Score Nigeria reports.

With two rounds of matches remaining in the qualifying campaign, Benin is second with six points, and Rwanda is third with five points.

Rohr claimed the returning players in his Benin team could exploit the Super Eagles' potential "problems" in defence and get the needed victory for the Cheetahs.

Rohr worried about Nigeria’s attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rohr, who previously managed the Nigerian team, voiced his worries about the attacking strength of Nigeria's side.

The veteran coach highlighted the quality of the Super Eagles’ attacking set-up led by superstars like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and all others.

The Super Eagles also have other dangerous attackers, including Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, waiting on the bench.

Source: Legit.ng