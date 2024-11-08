Galatasaray have confirmed that Mauro Icardi is out of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament tear

The Argentine forward went down without contact in the second half of the win over Tottenham Hotspur

Head coach Okan Buruk faces a headache of how to deploy Victor Osimhen in Icardi's long-term absence

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk faces a headache about setting up his attack in the absence of striker Mauro Icardi, who will not play again this season due to injury.

The Argentine striker went down without contact and signalled to his knee during Galatasaray's 3-2 UEFA Europa League victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Mauro Icardi left in a heap after suffering an ACL injury during Galatasaray vs Tottenham. Photo by dia images.

The club confirmed in a social media post that the forward has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and damaged his meniscus. He is set for surgery, effectively ruling him out of the season.

This leaves a hole in Gala's attack, but with proper reinforcement in the summer, including the signing of forwards Victor Osimhen on loan and Michy Batshuayi permanently, there's no cause for alarm.

How Buruk will deploy Osimhen

Osimhen is the main man in the absence of Icardi, with this recent development ruling him out of a January exit from the Turkish club despite a break clause.

As noted by Turkish Football, Buruk convinced Osimhen to join Galatasaray after sharing with him the plans of playing with a two-man striker in a 4-4-2 attack.

The manager has stuck to this, and the Nigerian formed a feared duo with the former Paris Saint-Germain forward before his unfortunate injury yesterday.

Buruk could continue in this system, pairing the Super Eagles forward up top with Batshuayi. Or he could also utilise his former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens as a second striker.

As an alternative, he could revert to his favoured 4-2-3-1, leaving Osimhen as a lone striker supported by a three-man attack behind him, which would include Yunus Akgun wide.

The team could also set up in a 4-3-3 formation with the former Lille forward flanked by two wingers. However, Gala have enough depth to carry on in Icardi's absence.

Osimhen sends message to Icardi

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a message to Icardi after his striking partner suffered a season-ending ACL injury during Galatasaray's win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward went down under no challenge holding his knee and was stretchered off before confirmatory tests confirmed he would not play again this season.

