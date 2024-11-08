Victor Osimhen brought out the excitement a commentator during Galatasaray’s victory against Tottenham

The Nigerian forward scored a brace to hand the London club their first loss in the competition this season

Osimhen has scored six goals and created four assists since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli this summer

Victor Osimhen once again shown why he is one of Europe's most exciting forwards, scoring two critical goals in Galatasaray's UEFA Europa League victory over Tottenham.

The highly anticipated fixture lived up to its hype but it was the 25-year-old forward’s performance that caught the eye of most spectators, including football commentators alike.

Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray earned a deserved 3-2 victory against Tottenham in the Europa League. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Osimhen’s brace against Tottenham, his first for Galatasaray in Europe, took his total tally of goals in European competition to 12 goals across his 23 starts since his breakthrough.

The Nigerian superstar has become a fan favourite since moving to Turkey after falling out with Napoli and his total of six goals and four assists in all competitions proves he is enjoying his time in his new home.

Osimhen is feeling loved again and the forward continues to repay the trust Galatasaray fans have in him by netting important goals.

Passionate commentator steals show with reaction

Meanwhile, Galatasaray fans were captivated not only by Osimhen's brilliance on the pitch, but also by the reaction of a dedicated Turkish commentator who stole the show.

As the Nigerian scored with an excellently timed strike to hand his side the lead, the commentator erupted in uncontrollable joy, his voice rising to a fever pitch as he described the goal in vivid, passionate detail.

Oshimen’s goal ensured Galatasaray have won three of their opening four games in a major European campaign for the first time since 2009-10, also in the Europa League.

Osimhen sends message to injured partner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mauro Icardi’s season-ending injury was a dark spot in Galatasaray's victory over Tottenham Hotspur on matchday four of the UEFA Europa League, and Osimhen sent him a message.

Osimhen and Icardi have developed a great understanding since the Super Eagles forward joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan from SSC Napoli.

There are initial concerns he might have torn his anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that has become rampant in football recently as agitations continue over the overloaded schedule.

