Napoli Ready To Transfer Victor Osimhen To Rival Club After Loan Ends
- Napoli are looking to favour AC Milan in their pursuit of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen over other clubs
- The 25-year-old forward is currently on loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray after falling out with Napoli
- Osimhen has been strongly linked with a move to the English Premier League while Galatasaray are also keen to retain him
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Napoli may have already decided where Victor Osimhen could play next season when his loan stint with Galatasaray ends next summer.
The 25-year-old forward fell out with the hierarchy at the Italian club and was exiled from the first team before being shipped out on loan to Turkey for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.
According to Soccernet, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and a few Saudi Arabian teams had shown interest in signing Osimhen last summer but the striker’s wage demands seemed to have put off any deal.
The Nigerian forward also vowed not to play for Napoli again after the Italian club botched his anticipated moves to PSG and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Chelsea are still heavy favourites to sign Osimhen in the summer but Napoli seems to have other options as they have reportedly decided where the forward will play next season.
Napoli considering swap deal with AC Milan
Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has now stated that he is willing to trade Osimhen to a rival Serie A team, despite previously opposing the move, per ThisDay NG.
If Georgia star Kvaratskhelia leaves Napoli, the club's president will push for a swap deal involving Portugal's AC Milan star Rafael Leao and the Super Eagles striker next summer.
AC Milan made a last-minute bid for Osimhen last summer before the 25-year-old striker eventually ended up in Galatasaray.
Galatasaray president sends message to Osimhen
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek recently held a private meeting with Osimhen and teammate Davinson Sanchez.
During the meeting, the president urged both players to stay at the club until the end of the season, suggesting they could celebrate a potential league title together.
Osimhen has since taken to life at the Istanbul club like a duck to water, recording an impressive eight goals involvements in his eight appearances.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu earned his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from the University of Port Harcourt in 2016. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng