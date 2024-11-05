Napoli are looking to favour AC Milan in their pursuit of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen over other clubs

The 25-year-old forward is currently on loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray after falling out with Napoli

Osimhen has been strongly linked with a move to the English Premier League while Galatasaray are also keen to retain him

Napoli may have already decided where Victor Osimhen could play next season when his loan stint with Galatasaray ends next summer.

The 25-year-old forward fell out with the hierarchy at the Italian club and was exiled from the first team before being shipped out on loan to Turkey for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

Napoli are considering a swap deal with AC Milan for Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leao next summer. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to Soccernet, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and a few Saudi Arabian teams had shown interest in signing Osimhen last summer but the striker’s wage demands seemed to have put off any deal.

The Nigerian forward also vowed not to play for Napoli again after the Italian club botched his anticipated moves to PSG and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Chelsea are still heavy favourites to sign Osimhen in the summer but Napoli seems to have other options as they have reportedly decided where the forward will play next season.

Napoli considering swap deal with AC Milan

Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has now stated that he is willing to trade Osimhen to a rival Serie A team, despite previously opposing the move, per ThisDay NG.

If Georgia star Kvaratskhelia leaves Napoli, the club's president will push for a swap deal involving Portugal's AC Milan star Rafael Leao and the Super Eagles striker next summer.

AC Milan made a last-minute bid for Osimhen last summer before the 25-year-old striker eventually ended up in Galatasaray.

Galatasaray president sends message to Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek recently held a private meeting with Osimhen and teammate Davinson Sanchez.

During the meeting, the president urged both players to stay at the club until the end of the season, suggesting they could celebrate a potential league title together.

Osimhen has since taken to life at the Istanbul club like a duck to water, recording an impressive eight goals involvements in his eight appearances.

