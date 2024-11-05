Victor Osimhen has reportedly been cleared to play for Galatasaray against Tottenham in the Europa League on Thursday

The Nigerian forward has missed two training sessions this week after struggling with discomfort in recent days

Osimhen has made an impressive start to his Galatasaray career, netting four goals and four assists in all competitions

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Victor Osimhen is set to feature in Galatasaray’s Europa League fixture against Tottenham on Thursday, November 7 after overcoming an injury scare.

The 25-year-old forward has emerged as an instrumental player for the Turkish outfit but there were fears he could miss the clash against the Premier League club after missing training this week.

Victor Osimhen missed Galatasaray's last three training sessions after picking up a knock in their 2-1 victory against Besiktas on Saturday. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

According to Daily Post, Osimhen has been struggling with some discomfort since netting in Galatasaray’s 2-1 victory against Besiktas on Saturday, November 2nd.

The Nigerian forward missed three days of training as fans fear the on-loan striker could be left out of the squad to face Tottenham as he continues recuperating from his latest injury setback.

Osimhen has scored four goals and created four assists in seven appearances since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli this summer.

Osimhen named in Europa League squad

Osimhen will be available for selection in Galatasaray's game against Tottenham, and he will most likely be paired with Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, who has been his reliable striking partner, Soccernet reports.

The Nigerian forward has one assist in the Europa League, although he has not scored in his two outings. Nonetheless, his availability will provide a significant boost to Galatasaray, as he is a major threat in the last third.

Tottenham does not have a strong defence, and with Osimhen, Galatasaray will attempt to exploit it and capture their second win in the competition.

Napoli to let Osimhen join rival

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Napoli may have already decided where Victor Osimhen could play next season when his loan stint with Galatasaray ends next summer.

Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has now stated that he is willing to trade Osimhen to a rival Serie A team, despite previously opposing the move.

If Georgia star Kvaratskhelia leaves Napoli, the club's president will push for a swap deal involving Portugal's AC Milan star Rafael Leao and the Super Eagles striker next summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng