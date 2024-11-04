Galatasaray have an break after win over Besiktas before their UEFA Europa League match

The Turkish champions will host Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at the RAMS Park on Thursday

Victor Osimhen, who scored the winner against rivals Besiktas, missed the training session on Saturday

Galatasaray have provided a fitness update on Victor Osimhen after the striker missed the training session on Saturday ahead of the UEFA Europa League clash against Tottenham.

Osimhen is settling nicely into life in Istanbul after joining the Turkish champions on a season-long loan after Napoli exiled him from the squad when the transfer window closed.

Victor Osimhen training alongside Galatasaray teammate Mauro Icardi last month. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

He continued his impressive scoring form with a winner against rivals Besiktas in the second Istanbul derby of the season. He provided a brilliant assist against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, too.

Victor Osimhen’s fitness update

The Super Eagles forward missed training on Saturday as he was not spotted in any of the images shared on Instagram by the club as they prepare for Tottenham.

According to Turkish news outlet Sporx, his absence was a precautionary measure to avoid overload and is not linked to any injury or serious risk.

The Nigerian is pretty injury-prone and has missed at least 10 games per season due to injury. He has already missed three games for Gala after the muscle injury against Kasimpasa.

Okan Buruk will hope that the Napoli loanee will be available for the match against Tottenham as the Lions hope to maintain their top-eight status in the Europa League.

Napoli missed Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte suggested Napoli missed Osimhen during their 3-0 loss to Atalanta at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday afternoon.

Osimhen's national teammate and the favourite to succeed him as the African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, punished the Neapolitans with two goals.

Osimhen breaks Galatasaray’s jinx

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen broke Galatasaray's seven-year jinx with his goal for the Lions in their 2-1 against rivals Besiktas on Monday evening.

The goal meant he had recorded six goal contributions in his first five league games, becoming the first striker at the club to have that number since Bafetimbi Gomis in 2014.

