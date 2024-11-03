Ademola Lookman has reacted to his brace against Napoli as Atalanta ran riot at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples

The Nigerian international produced a man-of-the-match performance as the visitors defeated Antonio Conte's side

Lookman, who finished 14th in the 2024 Ballon d'Or final ranking, remains the leading contender for the 2024 CAF Player Award

Ademola Lookman has reacted to his brace in Atalanta's 3-0 win over Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

The Nigerian international was ruthless in the first half, scoring in the 10th minute and 31st to help his side to all three points.

Mateo Retegui wrapped things up in the final minutes as the visitors ran away with an emphatic victory, Foot Boom reports.

Ademola Lookman poses with his MOTM Award after a brace against Napoli. Photo: @Alookman_.

Following his brace, Lookman was handed the Man of the Match award, and the 27-year-old has flaunted the prize on social media.

Lookman reacts to win over Napoli

The Super Eagles playmaker shared photos on his handles as he posed with the MOTM award.

He wrote on X:

"Happy Sunday from Naples."

Fans have taken to the comment section of the post to react.

@OladayoBroy said:

"Star boy tiwa, goal scoring machine of Nigeria and Atlanta."

@AnyIyke added:

"Congratulations on your MOTM award. This may sound like wishful thinking but I wish you an injury free season. All the best bro."

@Effizybankz_OTF posited:

"Grace found you star boy, hard work and consistency, who would have taught Lookman would be getting goals in 2024 winning game for Atalanta, remember those days in the premier league timing and patience.

"Patiently waiting for your Africa best, always win the race."

@DwizardKing suggested:

"Gradually, we are witnessing the making of a superstar that will rule the world of soccer very soon. Keep it up Mola and remain humble and focused."

West Ham United eye Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that English Premier League club West Ham United believe the Nigerian international can turn things around for the squad.

Lookman began his career with London side Waterloo before joining Charlton Athletic.

In 2017, he moved to Everton and then played on loan for Leicester City, Fulham, and RB Leipzig.

