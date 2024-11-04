Victor Osimhen has been heavily linked with a transfer away from Galatasaray in the winter transfer window

The marquee Nigerian forward has been on an impeccable run of form following his transfer from Napoli to the Turkish outfit

A report detailing Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek, has sent a special message to the Nigerian forward amid the lingering transfer talks has recently surfaced

Victor Osimhen's immediate future is well and truly back in the spotlight as the winter transfer window nears.

The marquee Nigerian forward, who saw his future dominate the summer transfer window, eventually joined Galatasaray after a series of potential moves fell through.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Rams Park Stadium on October 28, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The marquee forward has since taken to life at the Istanbul club like a duck to water, recording an impressive eight goals involvements in his eight appearances, according to data from Fotmob.

Osimhen’s impressive goal tally has put his future back in the spotlight, with several clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, reportedly keen on signing the forward.

However, amid these growing links, a report has surfaced detailing Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek's message to the forward.

Galatasaray president sends message to Osimhen

According to a report from the media outlet Forza Cimbom, the 75-year-old club president recently held a private meeting with Osimhen and teammate Davinson Sanchez.

During the meeting, the president urged both players to stay at the club until the end of the season, suggesting they could celebrate a potential league title together.

Osimhen himself has hinted at staying with Galatasaray, expressing his intent to remain until the season's end.

However, given the unpredictable nature of the football transfer market, an exit for Osimhen can't be completely ruled out. It remains to be seen how the striker’s immediate future will unfold.

Galatasaray prepare record bid for Osimhen

Meanwhile, Osimhen's immediate future could deliver another round of enthralling transfer twists as the winter market nears, Legit.ng earlier reported.

Galatasaray are set to table a record fee to sign the Nigerian forward permanently following his impressive start to life with the Turkish club since his summer arrival from Napoli.

The marquee striker has continued to speak highly about the city of Istanbul and the possibility of extending his stay at the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng