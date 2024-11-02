Galatasaray are interested in signing Victor Osimhen permanently after a bright start to his loan move

However, the Super Eagles forward’s release clause at Napoli may prove to be costly for the Turkish club

The Istanbul giants have reportedly listed a two-time African Footballer of the Year as the alternative

Galatasaray will reportedly try to sign Victor Osimhen permanently after impressing in the early days of his season-long loan move but have also earmarked a target.

The Turkish champions were an escape from Napoli’s abyss for the forward, who was banished from the team over his failure to secure a move away from the club on the summer transfer deadline day.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after scoring against Besiktas. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen started brightly in Istanbul, contributing eight goals in his first seven games, including winning against city rivals Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

According to Turkish outlet Soczu, the Lions have decided internally to pursue a permanent move for the Nigerian, hoping a deal could be struck for £42 million.

Napoli are unlikely to accept this figure, having already dropped his release clause from £113mil to £63mil, with top clubs like Chelsea still interested in the striker.

Galatasaray targets Mohamed Salah

The Istanbul-based club have identified alternatives in case they are already to land the former LOSC Lille star, who has become a fan favourite at the RAMS Park.

According to Transfermarkt News, Gala will go for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as an alternative, with the Egyptian likely to be a free agent in the summer if he doesn't extend his contract.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year had been a target for the Saudi Pro League, and the Reds rejected a £150mil offer in the summer of 2023, but the allure of the Turkish league could interest him.

Osimhen break Galatasaray’s jinx

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen broke Galatasaray's seven-year jinx with his goal for the Lions in their 2-1 against rivals Besiktas on Monday evening.

The goal meant he had recorded six goal contributions in his first five league games, becoming the first striker at the club to have that number since Bafetimbi Gomis in 2014.

