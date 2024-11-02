Victor Osimhen's immediate future remains a topical issue as the winter transfer window approaches

The marquee Nigerian forward continues to be linked with several clubs across Europe amid his loan stint with Galatasaray

A report detailing that the Turkish Super Lig outfit are making plans to sign the Nigerian forward has recently surfaced

Victor Osimhen's immediate future could deliver another round of enthralling transfer twists as the winter market nears.

The Nigerian forward, who saw his future headline the summer window, appears poised to dominate transfer discussions once again as the January market approaches.

Several clubs within and outside Europe continue to show interest in signing the Nigerian, and reports suggest a permanent exit from Napoli in the January window is very likely.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa at Rams Park Stadium on September 28, 2024. Image: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

However, amid these swirling reports and growing interest in Osimhen, a report has surfaced detailing that Galatasaray are set to table a record fee to sign the Nigerian forward permanently.

Galatasaray to sign Osimhen permanently

According to Turkish outlet, Sozcu, the Istanbul club are considering a transfer offer of around €50 million for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, who has been thriving at the Turkish club, seems open to the idea of continuing his journey with Galatasaray.

This development deals a significant blow to several clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, who are among the top contenders vying for the striker’s signature.

As previously reported by Goal, Napoli confirmed an agreement to extend Osimhen's contract until 2027 before his loan move to Galatasaray, with his release clause reportedly reduced from €130 million to €75 million.

While Galatasaray’s offer are still well below Osimhen's new release clause, optimism is growing that a permanent transfer agreement could be reached between both clubs soon.

According to data from Fotmob, Osimhen has already contributed to eight goal involvements in his first eight appearances for the Yellow and Reds.

Osimhen confirms immediate future

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen provided an update on his immediate future.

The Nigerian forward hinted at the possibility of staying with the club beyond the winter transfer window. It should be noted that Chelsea is highly interested in potentially completing a swoop for the striker.

Source: Legit.ng