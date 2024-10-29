Victor Osimhen continues to be closely linked with a potential transfer to Chelsea as the winter transfer window nears

The star Galatasaray forward recently added fuel to the speculation, sharing a cryptic update on his future after his goal against Besiktas

Here, we delve into what Chelsea's next steps might be in light of the Nigerian striker's intriguing comments

Victor Osimhen's future has once again taken centre stage, fuelled by his stellar performances for Galatasaray.

The highly-rated Nigerian forward proved his worth once more, netting the winning goal in Galatasaray's fierce Super Lig clash against arch-rivals Besiktas.

Osimhen’s remarkable performances for the Yellow and Reds have intensified speculation about his future as the January transfer window approaches.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Rams Park Stadium on October 28, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

However, following his standout display against Besiktas, Osimhen gave a cryptic response when asked about his plans.

When questioned about a January move, the Nigerian striker told Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, "Yes, I am here."

These words have sent subtle ripples through Chelsea’s camp, a club reportedly keen to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

As the Blues weigh their options, we delve into what Chelsea’s next steps might be in light of Osimhen’s remarks.

Chelsea’s next step after Osimhen’s words

Sign another striker

Enzo Maresca’s side may explore the option of signing a marquee striker in the January transfer window if they aim to remain highly competitive and challenge for the league title.

A wave of elite forwards could fit the bill, including Lautaro Martinez, who was recently suggested by former defender Glen Johnson as a potential target. The West London outfit might also consider testing Juventus’ resolve with an offer for Dusan Vlahovic, the under-fire forward who could bring added firepower to their attack.

Retain the current squad dynamics

Chelsea might also consider forgoing any additional forward signings and instead sticking with their current squad. Coach Maresca could choose to rotate between Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku—an approach that has already shown promising results.

Wait till the summer for Osimhen

Another option Chelsea could consider is waiting until the summer to make a move for Osimhen.

According to a report from Fichajes, Napoli is reportedly aiming to facilitate a permanent sale of the forward in the summer transfer window.

While Osimhen's future—and his strong links to Chelsea—remain uncertain, one thing appears clear: a permanent exit from Napoli is highly likely.

De Laurentiis aims dig at Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, aimed a dig at Osimhen over the manner in which he left the club before joining Galatasaray on loan.

The Super Eagles star decided he would not play for the club again after they reneged on a gentleman's agreement to let him leave last summer by blocking potential moves.

Osimhen is still contracted to Napoli; however, a permanent exit appears to be the only solution both parties are currently considering.

