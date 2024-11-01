Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has named the most skilful player in the Nigerian national team

Aina has been an integral part of the Super Eagles since he switched his international allegiance

The Chelsea academy graduate chose one of the Innit Boys group as the most skilful player in the squad

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has snubbed some fan favourites and chosen the most skilful player in the Nigerian senior national team.

Aina has been a part of the team's setup since switching his international allegiance in 2017, having grown up through the youth ranks of the England national team.

Ola Aina competes for the ball against Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra during the AFCON 2023 final. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

He was named in the team of the tournament at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after his impressive performances helped the Super Eagles to the final, which they lost.

Aina names Super Eagles' most skilful player

In an interview on the Counter Attack Podcast, the Chelsea academy graduate snubbed the expected names and picked the Super Eagles' most skilful player.

“Alex Iwobi is the most skilful player on the team. If you’re going to say Samuel Chukwueze, he has the body movement, but we are talking about skills,” he said.

Aina and Iwobi are part of a group within the Super Eagles called Innit Boys, a group of players born or raised in London, including Calvin Bassey.

Iwobi is the cousin of Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, who is fondly referred to as one of the greatest skilful players the world has ever seen, so there are no surprises about his skillfulness.

Why Ola Aina wears baggy shorts

Legit.ng reported that Ola Aina explained why he wears baggy shorts on the football pitch for club and country during the media rounds of the last international game in Uyo.

Aina and fellow Innit Boy Calvin Bassey wear bigger shorts, and the Nottingham Forest defender disclosed it is for comfortability rather than fashion.

Iwobi praises Aina's influence

Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi praised Ola Aina for his influence on his career when both players were growing up together in London and played football on the streets.

Iwobi admitted that the defender helped him develop his left foot because he was good with both, and bullied the attacker into taking extra practice to improve.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng