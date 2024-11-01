Ademola Lookman is the leading contender to be named as the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year

Lookman had a remarkable year for Atalanta and the Super Eagles, playing one final for both teams

The former Premier League star is receiving support from ex-Nigerian international players

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is gaining the support of former Nigerian international footballers ahead of the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award.

Lookman is the leading favourite to win the 2024 gold in December and succeed compatriot and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who won the award in 2023.

Ademola Lookman celebrates with Victor Osimhen after scoring against South Africa at AFCON 2023. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He was one of the four Nigerians nominated but has received the backing of some former internationals to claim Africa's biggest individual award ahead of the ceremony on December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Legit.ng looks at four ex-Super Eagles stars who have voiced support for the English-born forward.

Nigerians who have backed Lookman

1. Victor Ikpeba

1997 African Footballer of the Year Ikpeba has been a fan of Lookman since he switched his international allegiance in 2022 and predicted he would be a big player for the Super Eagles. The former Monaco forward has backed him to win the gold in December.

“It's rare to see a player perform like Lookman did this year, not just with the goals, but with commitment, sacrifice and character. He's by far the best player in Africa,” he told Sports Boom.

“He had a fantastic season with his club, and scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final is no mean feat. He was excellent at AFCON as well.”

2. Ogenyi Onazi

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner backs Lookman for the award and expressed his satisfaction over the attacker's performances and conduct on and off the pitch.

“Lookman is an exceptional talent. His hard work, commitment, and discipline set him apart. I am thrilled with his achievements and his nomination for the Ballon d’Or, which is a testament to his quality,” he told Brila FM.

“CAF should prepare the trophy for him; it’s not just about him being Nigerian, but because he truly is the finest player in Africa right now. His performance last season was phenomenal, and he deserves every recognition he gets."

3. Julius Aghahowa

The former striker, who is reputable for his acrobatic goal celebration, has leapt in support of the Serie A star, explaining why he deserves the award.

“He has been consistent and has been giving 120% for both club and country to win this award,” he said, as quoted by Score Nigeria.

4. Mobi Oparaku

Former defender and 1996 Olympics gold medalist Oparaku has also voiced his support for the former Premier League star, adding that he has given everything.

“The little man is a good player. He has given his all, and it is now for him to be recognised by CAF for what he has been doing,” he said in quotes relayed by Score Nigeria.

Lookman speaks on CAF Award

Legit.ng reported that Lookman spoke on the CAF Awards and his status as the favourite to win it, admitting he feels no extra pressure and is focused.

The talks surrounding his future at Atalanta are other issues he is facing, but he has remained calm as ever and is delivering on the pitch for Bergamo-based club Atalanta.

Boniface picks his African Best

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Boniface snubbed Lookman as the next African Footballer of the Year, admitting he also deserves the award after his season at Leverkusen before he was controversially snubbed from the nominees list.

His Super Eagles teammate is the favourite and holds the advantage over Boniface with his performance at AFCON 2023, which the German-based forward missed due to injury.

