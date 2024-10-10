Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has been a part of the national team since 2017, when he chose Nigeria

The Chelsea academy graduate is popular for wearing sagging football shorts for club and country

Aina has explained the reason behind this ahead of the AFCON 2025 qualifier against Libya

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has opened up on why he wears sagging football shorts, answering a question most Nigerian football fans have always wanted to ask him.

Aina captained the England youth team at U19 level before switching his international allegiance to Nigeria and has been an important member of the team ever since.

Ola Aina playing for Nigeria against Cameroon at AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

According to Cable NG, he forms a part of a group called Innit Boys, consisting of players born or raised in London, England, which includes Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman and Semi Ajayi.

Aina explains reason behind baggy shorts

Aside from his full hair, one noticeable thing about Aina is how he wears big football shorts and moves them down the waistline, an act famously called sagging. Fellow London-raised defender Calvin Bassey also adopted this style.

The defender, who came through the ranks at Chelsea's famous Cobham academy, has opened up about why he opted for the style, admitting it was not a fashion decision.

“Yeah, that’s from young I’ve always been doing that. And it’s not for fashion or anything, there’s a reason towards that,” he told Football Fans Tribe from the team's camp in Uyo.

“You see this man? [pointing at his thighs], the size, and the one behind [gesturing at his backside]. It’s too big, so the shorts, it always goes up, you know, and it’s too uncomfortable. So that’s why it’s always loose, so I take bigger shorts.”

Aina is a right-back by trade, but his versatility helps him play on both sides as a fullback or a wingback. He was named in AFCON 2023 team of the tournament.

Iwobi praises Aina's influence

Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi praised Ola Aina for his influence on his career when both players were growing up together in London and played football on the streets.

Iwobi admitted that the defender helped him develop his left foot because he was good in both and bullied the attacker into taking extra practice to improve.

