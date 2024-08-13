Alex Iwobi is currently one of the biggest Nigerian footballers in European football

The Arsenal academy star was born in Nigeria but grew up and has spent most years in London

He is one of the London-raised Super Eagles players called innit boys because of their accent

Fulham star Alex Iwobi has a reflection on his early days with childhood friend and Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina, and he shares how the right-back influenced his career.

The two players grew up in London, coming through Chelsea and Arsenal academies, even though Iwobi was born in Lagos and relocated to England as a child.

Alex Iwobi playing for Fulham in the pre-season friendly against TSG Hoffenheim. Photo by Helge Prang.

They are part of the London-raised Super Eagles footballers group called Innit Boys because of their accent and the frequent use of “innit” in conversations.

As noted by Cable, the group also includes Iwobi’s Fulham teammate Calvin Bassey, Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, Semi Ajayi and Joe Aribo, all of whom are born or raised in London.

Iwobi explains Aina’s influence

Aina and Iwobi were neighbours during their childhood. They reunited at a park in Essex to reflect on their early days on Ola Aina’s YouTube channel.

The conversation was free-flowing and centred around their football, and the Fulham star disclosed how the defender helped him develop through extra training.

“I learned to use my left foot because of him. Back then, he used to bully my left foot. He was good with both feet and could use them at the same level. So he’d get me out, practice constantly, teach me techniques, and make sure I hit the ball accurately,” Iwobi said.

"We played against each other several times in our separate academies. I poked him in his eyes because he was stronger than me, and it was a struggle for me, but it motivated me as well to keep growing and improving myself.”

Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha's nephew has spent all his career in England, while Aina had a four-season spell in the Italian Serie A with Torino after leaving Chelsea in 2019.

Nigerian players in the Premier League

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey will be in action at the opening fixture when Fulham travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, a match they both scored in last season.

