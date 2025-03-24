Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong was born in the Netherlands but plays for Nigeria internationally

The Saudi Arabia-based defender has adapted to the role of the national team camp for over two years now

Ekong has explained how he manages the diversity in the team despite being born and raised in Europe

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has explained how he manages the captaincy of the Nigerian national team despite the diversity and being born outside the country.

Ekong was born in Harlem, Netherlands and switched his international allegiance to play for Nigeria as early as 21 having represented his country of birth at youth levels.

He has risen to the role of the team’s captain from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast when Ahmed Musa ceded on-pitch responsibilities to him.

He has earned plaudits from Nigerians for his dedication on the pitch as well as his leadership skill which has shown through his decision-making, conduct and speech.

The Al-Kholood defender professionally led the team through their 16-hour hostage ordeal at Al Abraq International Airport in Libya in October 2024.

Ekong explains captaincy role

The Dutch-born defender leads the Nigerian national team during the international break yet again, this time during the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The 2-0 win over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali was his first game in the series and he helped the team to a crucial win and kept a clean sheet.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng during the pre-match conference ahead of hosting Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, he reflected on his role as captain.

“I think it's something that has been part of my DNA,” Ekong told Legit.ng. “My dad lived in Lagos and every holiday I spent it in Nigeria as a kid, so growing up in Nigeria was part of my upbringing.

He further expressed that the journey through the years has given him the responsibility of looking after the new players both the Nigerian-born and foreign players.

“Now we're part of a new generation, we've got a lot of players coming to play for Nigeria especially players from diaspora which is an amazing thing and now it's my duty to encourage these players,” he said.

“We can all see what they bring to the team and it's given the coach more players to choose from home and abroad, everyone wants to come and make a difference and be part of this great group.”

The former Premier League defender will be in contention to start again tomorrow as the Eagles hope to make it six points in this window and keep hope alive to qualify for the Mundial in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

Ekong sent message to Zimbabwe

Legit.ng reported that Ekong sent a message to Zimbabwe after reports emerged that President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised the team $150,000 to beat Nigeria.

Ekong warned Zimbabwe to forget it as the Super Eagles will fight to claim all three points and not give the Warriors a chance of getting their president’s promise.

