The Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the nominee’s list for the Men's Best Player yesterday

There were notable omissions from the list, including Nigeria's Victor Boniface and Egypt's Mohamed Salah

Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson has questioned CAF on why he and others were not named on the nominees list

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is asking an important question from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after excluding him and others from the Men's Player of Year Award nominees list.

CAF released a 10-man shortlist yesterday led by top favourite Super Eagles and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman alongside William Troost-Ekong and Achraf Hakimi.

The list has been generating debate on social media as some top stars were excluded, including Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz, who switched his international allegiance from Spain to Morocco this year and whom many touted would finish in the top three, was also not considered.

Jackson reacts to CAF POTY snub

Chelsea forward Jackson is one of the names circulating on social media in the list of notable omissions, and he has bought his own hype and asked the governing body a question.

As spotted by ESPN Africa, the striker shared a post on his Instagram story, which mentioned the names of those omitted and captioned with an asking caption.

“What happened @caf_online,” he wrote.

Fans quickly shut down the Senegalese striker’s excitement with claims that because the Africa Cup of Nations was played this year, the award tilted towards top performers at the tournament.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the former Villarreal striker, in his first season at Stamford Bridge, scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 44 games.

He played only 96 minutes at AFCON 2023, coming off the bench in all four games. His first goal for the Teranga Lions came against Malawi two weeks ago.

Boniface reacts to nomination snub

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface reacted to his nomination snub after the men's category for the 2024 CAF Awards was announced yesterday evening.

The Bayer Leverkusen star took his usual comic style but passed a profound message, detailing his achievements and adding a cheeky “but no AFCON” at the end.

