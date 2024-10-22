Nigerian Players With the Most Premier League Appearances As Ndidi Hits 200
- Wilfred Ndidi reached a milestone of 200 appearances in the English Premier League with his appearance for Leicester City against Southampton
- The versatile midfielder became the ninth Super Eagles of Nigeria player to reach this milestone in the history of the league
- We shine the spotlight on a list of Nigerian players with the most appearances in the history of the Premier League
Leicester City's Premier League win against Southampton wasn’t just a historic comeback for Wilfred Ndidi—it was also a record-setting night for the Nigerian midfielder.
The 27-year-old, who has become a key figure in the heart of the Foxes' midfield, reached a significant milestone by becoming the ninth Nigerian player to make 200 Premier League appearances.
Since joining Leicester in the winter of 2017, the combative midfielder has played an instrumental role in the club’s success, regardless of who has been at the helm.
Demonstrating his versatility once again, Ndidi contributed to Leicester's second consecutive win in the Premier League campaign.
With the season only eight games in, Ndidi is poised to further climb the ranks, potentially surpassing the records of other Nigerian players who have reached 200 appearances in the league.
In light of this achievement, we highlight a list of Nigerian players with the most Premier League appearances in history.
Nigerians with the most appearances in EPL history
Below is a table of Nigerian players with the most appearances in the history of the Premier League.
|No.
|Player Name
|No. of App
|1
|Shola Ameobi
|298
|2
|Nwankwo Kanu
|273
|3
|Alex Iwobi
|261
|4
|Yakubu Aiyegbeni
|252
|5
|John Mikel Obi
|249
|6
|Joseph Yobo
|228
|7
|Victor Moses
|220
|8
|Victor Anichebe
|205
|9
|Wilfred Ndidi
|200
|10
|Kelechi Iheanacho
|196
*Data courtesy of SoarSuperEagles.
Although Ndidi has yet to taste Premier League title glory with Leicester City, the Nigerian midfielder has clinched several honours, including the FA Cup in 2021, the Community Shield in 2021, and most recently, the EFL Championship title.
Ilenikhena interested in representing Nigeria
Legit.ng in another report detailed that George Ilenikhena is interested in representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
The young forward is eligible to represent both the Nigerian team and the French national team through his ancestral roots.
So far, the Monaco star has yet to commit to either nation but is leaning toward the possibility of donning the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles.
