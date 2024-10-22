Wilfred Ndidi reached a milestone of 200 appearances in the English Premier League with his appearance for Leicester City against Southampton

The versatile midfielder became the ninth Super Eagles of Nigeria player to reach this milestone in the history of the league

We shine the spotlight on a list of Nigerian players with the most appearances in the history of the Premier League

Leicester City's Premier League win against Southampton wasn’t just a historic comeback for Wilfred Ndidi—it was also a record-setting night for the Nigerian midfielder.

The 27-year-old, who has become a key figure in the heart of the Foxes' midfield, reached a significant milestone by becoming the ninth Nigerian player to make 200 Premier League appearances.

Wilfred Ndidi during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Everton FC at The King Power Stadium on September 21, 2024. Image: Copa.

Source: Getty Images

Since joining Leicester in the winter of 2017, the combative midfielder has played an instrumental role in the club’s success, regardless of who has been at the helm.

Demonstrating his versatility once again, Ndidi contributed to Leicester's second consecutive win in the Premier League campaign.

With the season only eight games in, Ndidi is poised to further climb the ranks, potentially surpassing the records of other Nigerian players who have reached 200 appearances in the league.

In light of this achievement, we highlight a list of Nigerian players with the most Premier League appearances in history.

Nigerians with the most appearances in EPL history

Below is a table of Nigerian players with the most appearances in the history of the Premier League.

No. Player Name No. of App 1 Shola Ameobi 298 2 Nwankwo Kanu 273 3 Alex Iwobi 261 4 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 252 5 John Mikel Obi 249 6 Joseph Yobo 228 7 Victor Moses 220 8 Victor Anichebe 205 9 Wilfred Ndidi 200 10 Kelechi Iheanacho 196

*Data courtesy of SoarSuperEagles.

Although Ndidi has yet to taste Premier League title glory with Leicester City, the Nigerian midfielder has clinched several honours, including the FA Cup in 2021, the Community Shield in 2021, and most recently, the EFL Championship title.

