The mistreatment of the Super Eagles of Nigeria players in Libya has continued to stir outrage over the globe

Reacting to the ordeal of Nigerian football players in Libya, a man has made a suggestion to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF)

He shared pictures of a stadium he wants the NFF to take the Libyan players to when next they have a football match in Nigeria

A man, @Oladapomikky1, has stirred mixed reactions online over his suggestion to the NFF regarding Libya's future football match in Nigeria.

Recall on Sunday night that local authorities at the Al Abaq Airport left the Nigerian contingents unattended for over 15 hours, sparking outrage online.

He wants the NFF to take the Libya football team to the Lokoja stadium. Photo Credit: @Oladapomikky1, @WTroostEkong

In a tweet on October 14, @Oladapomikky1 told the NFF to consider having the Libyan team play at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi, in their next football match in Nigeria.

He shared pictures of the stadium, which is in disrepair. He tweeted:

"Next time Libya visits Nigeria to play any match, the NFF should take them to Confluence Stadium in Lokoja."

People divided over man's tweet

@Oluwafemi_ahyan said:

"Think of the fans too, they will be mostly Nigerian and there will be no comfort."

@bob_banke said:

"Na to lock dem up for Kpanti for 24 hours first before the game."

@TheSilvapr said:

"Wetin be this 😂?"

@Akinjoshua2017 said:

"And u think say na only dem u wan poonish? U dey even purnish our players join too."

@victormeka1 said:

"I attend Federal University Lokoja and I'm proud to say I have never for once stepped foot here to play. I'm proud of that."

@Ovoh_of_Lagos said:

"Sapele stadium better pass this one ooo😂."

@Don_rajee said:

"Why u go carry them go lokoja self.

"Nah Taraba we go drop them b4 they land self we go keep them for air for like 1hr make them they see river niger nd Benue for 1hr b4 they land."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported the possible CAF sanction the Super Eagles could face for forfeiting its clash versus Libya.

Libyan FA addresses Super Eagles' mistreatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Libyan FA had addressed the mistreatment of the Super Eagles.

In its statement, the Libyan Football Federation expressed regret over the events that unfolded, attributing the unfortunate incident to routine airport protocols. Additionally, they recalled how Libya encountered significant travel difficulties just a week prior to arriving in Nigeria but chose not to make public complaints.

The Libyan FA emphasised its longstanding tradition of hospitality, ensuring that all visiting teams are treated with dignity and respect. They also reaffirmed their commitment to fairness on and off the field.

