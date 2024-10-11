The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been the better side in their AFCON 2025q match against Libya

Nigerians feel they should have been awarded a penalty after Ademola Lookman went down in the box

The North Africans held their guard against the three-time African champions in the first half

Nigerian football fans are displeased and have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction after the team was not given a penalty in the first half of their match against Libya.

The Super Eagles have been the better side in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers first leg match against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

Ademola Lookman was brought down but the referee waved play on. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman went down in the box after a Libyan defender impeded his run in the box, but Malawian referee Godfrey Philip Nkhakananga overlooked it.

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on the referee's decision.

@KelvinAmata wrote:

“That looked like a clear-cut penalty for Nigeria. The referee thought otherwise! #NGALBY”

@Oluwamayomiwa wrote:

“How is that not a penalty for Nigeria?”

@ColinUdoh wrote:

“I'm not sure how that wasn't a PK for the Super Eagles, but not called #NGALBY”

@SucreMamito124 wrote:

“How is that not a PK for Nigeria?”

The Eagles created other scoring opportunities, but Libyan Mourad Al Wuhayshi was up to the task, producing two brilliant saves to keep the scores level at halftime.

In the other fixture, Benin Republic are 1-0 ahead against Rwanda and, as such, have climbed up to the top of the table monetarily with six points from three games.

CAF apponts controversial referee

Legit.ng reported that CAF appointed controversial referee for the Super Eagles match against Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, and Nigerians reacted.

Malawian referee Godfrey Philip Nkhakananga, who was suspended for questionable officiating in September 2023, got Nigerians fuming that he's appointed for such a high stake match.

Eguavoen defends Iheanacho's call-up

Legit.ng reported that Augustine Eguavoen defended his decision to invite Kelechi Iheanacho for the October international break despite his poor form at Sevilla.

Victor Boniface is expected to lead the line in Osimhen's absence despite Iheanacho's invitation, and the Bayer Leverkusen star claims he feels no pressure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng