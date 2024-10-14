The Super Eagles of Nigeria have so far been denied entry into Libya for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture against Libya

The inhumane treatment meted out to the Nigerian team contingent has sparked conversations about the possibility of the Super Eagles pulling out of the clash

We shine a spotlight on what the Confederation of African Football rulebook states if the Super Eagles fail to honour their qualification clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have endured inhumane treatment upon their arrival in Libya for the return leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match.

After landing in Benghazi, the Nigerian team was left stranded at Al Abraq International Airport with no assistance from their hosts.

For over 18 hours, the team remained in the airport lounge without access to food or essential amenities, just days before their crucial AFCON qualifier.

Players of the Super Eagles are pictured at the Al Abraq international airport in Libya. Image: @kanisekere.

Source: Twitter

This mistreatment has sparked a heated discussion across social media, prompting both football federations to issue statements on the matter.

The Libyan Football Federation, through a press statement, detailed that the situation was largely due to an airport protocol mishap.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has decided to fly its players back to Nigeria, effectively forfeiting the fixture.

The Nigerian team’s decision to forfeit the match has raised serious concerns and discussions about what the Confederation of African Football (CAF) governing body’s ruling might be on the situation.

In light of these developments, we take a closer look at what the CAF rulebook says regarding the forfeiture of a qualification match.

CAF rules on forfeiture of games

According to ARTICLE 62 of the CAF rulebook governing the AFCON and its qualification process,

“Any team that withdraws or refuses to play the return match after having played the first leg on its own territory must refund the association of the visiting team a minimum sum of fifteen thousand (15,000) U.S. dollars in reparation for the damage suffered by the host country.”

This subtly translates to the fact that Nigeria would be fined a fee in the region of $15,000 for failing to honour their fixture against Libya.

However, the rulebook provides a window for appeal, expressly stated in Chapter 19 of the CAF AFCON regulation guide.

It should be noted that judging by reports from CAF and its surroundings, a possible fine for the Super Eagles is highly unlikely, especially considering that the Nigerian football hierarchy has been in contact with the confederation over the events that unfolded in Libya.

Super Eagles suffer blow ahead of Libya clash

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the Super Eagles have been dealt a fresh blow ahead of their clash against Libya.

Led by interim manager Augustine Eguavoen, the Super Eagles have suffered an injury setback to winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The AC Milan star is reportedly sidelined with a hamstring injury, which he picked up in the first-leg clash against Libya.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng