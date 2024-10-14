Verydarkman has reacted to the reports of the Super Eagles and some NFF officials being held hostage in Libya for hours

In a video that has gone viral, the social media critic shared how the recent ill-treatment against the Super Eagles might be a payback from Libyans

Verydarkman also sent a message to the Super Eagles squad as his comment ignited criticisms

Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has joined Nigerians in reacting to the ill-treatment of Nigeria's Super Eagles in Libya for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Super Eagles were held hostage by Libyan authorities at the Al-Abaq Airport on Sunday night, October 13, ahead of their second leg against the host country.

VDM comments on how Libya treated Nigerians.

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, the Super Eagles' chartered aircraft was approaching its destination in Benghazi before being diverted to another city.

In a reaction, VDM stressed that Libyan ill-treated the Super Eagles over how they were received during their visit to Nigeria.

Libyan players were reported to have complained of poor treatment by Nigerian authorities upon arrival in the West African country last week.

VDM stated that the Super Eagles should have spoken up against how Libyan players were treated in Nigeria, as he advised them to bear with the pain.

"Na NFF we go blame with their poor planning," he said in the video.

"Super eagles are stranded in Libya for over 14 hours now well well well how was the Libyans treated in Nigeria? If what they are saying is true then," he wrote in a caption.

Watch video as VDM sends message to Super Eagles

Netizens react to VDM's comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Henryhoomen1:

"Wetin you no speak against today will come back and bite you tomorrow."

marcelotoks1:

"Libya did this 2022 to one of Nigerian club side 24 hours in the airport."

sdee_____:

"Some times this guy talks with no idea about the situation… the thinks everything is a joke."

Sheriffolmi1:

"I like Waytin verydarkman talk for … Do me I do you man no go vex."

DARLINTIN_HENRY:

"Mr man get the fact right before supporting vdm on posting this okay."

SunnyOkumbor:

"This VDM is a fool … for not investigating and finding out the truth. The North Africans are specialist when it comes to this kind of antics. Right from the onset they’ve been doing this and getting away with it… VDM Ogun punish you!"

VDM gives out N250k to 4 persons

In other news, VDM gave N250k to four fans and followers for self-development. Earlier, he encouraged his followers to share the new skill they wanted to learn.

VDM expressed his commitment to supporting dedicated Nigerian youths in their journey toward financial independence.

After reviewing the submissions, VDM selected four deserving individuals and outlined plans to verify the institutions where they will pursue their skills.

