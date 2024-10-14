The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been left stranded at Al Abaq International Airport following their arrival in Libya

The Libyan Football Federation has largely subjected the Super Eagles contingent to a flurry of unsavoury treatments ahead of the qualification clash

Captain of the Nigerian team, William Troost-Ekong, has offered a new update regarding the situation of the players and staff members in Libya

The unsavoury treatment endured by the Super Eagles of Nigeria has continued to spark significant conversation ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture.

Upon their arrival at Al Abaq Airport for the reverse fixture, the Nigerian team were left stranded by their hosts, forcing the players and staff to sleep in the airport lobby.

According to reports from Afrik Foot, the Super Eagles are poised to return to Nigeria following recommendations from the team’s medical staff, who have indicated that the players are not in the best condition to proceed with the match.

In response to these reports, the Libyan Football Federation released a press statement attributing the incident to an airport protocol mishap.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing situation, Nigerian team captain, William Troost-Ekong, has provided a new update on the conditions of the team and its players.

Troost-Ekong provides update on Super Eagles players

In a statement shared on his social media, the 31-year-old explained that the aeroplane scheduled to fly the team back to Nigeria was being refuelled for their departure.

The words of the Al Kholood star come amid ongoing speculation about a lack of aviation fuel, which had delayed the flight.

With the Super Eagles now poised to forfeit their fixture against Libya, the West African nation is expected to turn to the continent's football governing body, CAF, to seek an appropriate resolution regarding their mistreatment.

Libyan defender speaks on Super Eagles loss

In another report, Legit.ng highlighted Libyan defender, Sanda bin Ali's explanation for his side’s loss against Nigeria.

The former Al-Ittihad defender attributed their defeat to the heroics of Moses Simon, who created the only goal for the Super Eagles.

The Libyan team, who employed time-wasting tactics throughout the match, were dealt a blow following a late goal converted by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

