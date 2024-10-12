The Super Eagles of Nigeria clinched another victory in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series against Libya

Marquee striker, Victor Boniface, again failed to find the back of the net, despite the Super Eagles being utterly dominant in the encounter

Interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has explained the reason why the Bayer Leverkusen star has so far failed to score for the Nigerian team

The Super Eagles of Nigeria continued their strong form in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers with a hard-fought victory over Libya

Despite being overwhelming favourites, Nigeria had to dig deep to break down the Mediterranean Knights, who, with the help of their in-form goalkeeper, Murad Al-Wuheeshi, and their subtle use of time-wasting tactics, held the Super Eagles at bay until the 87th minute when the deadlock was finally broken.

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria pose for a group photo ahead of the qualification fixture. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

However, even with Nigeria’s overall dominance, one glaring concern persisted: Victor Boniface’s underwhelming performance.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward struggled to make an impact throughout his time on the pitch, a stark contrast to his prolific form at the club level.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, at Leverkusen, Boniface has contributed to over 37 goals in just 43 appearances, making his recent struggles for the national team all the more surprising.

In response to his lacklustre display, interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, weighed in on why the 23-year-old is yet to find his scoring touch for the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen speaks on Boniface's struggles

Speaking after Nigeria’s victory over Libya, the interim coach addressed Boniface’s struggles in front of goal, stressing the need for the forward to improve his decision-making.

Eguavoen also shared his plan to have a conversation with the Bayer Leverkusen striker to help him break his goal drought.

As reported by AllNigeriaSoccer, Eguavoen said:

"Boniface is a clinical striker, a clinical finisher, but he has struggled in the national colours. You see, sometimes the chances just don't come.

"I remember in Rwanda, and again today, when you get a half chance, players like Romario would simply poke the ball in. But Boniface tries to take too many touches, and by then, the defenders have recovered.

"If he decides quicker, I believe Boniface will score a lot of goals. I’ll talk to him about it."

Boniface is yet to find the back of the net in his nine appearances for the Super Eagles, but he’ll have another chance to score his first goal for Nigeria in the upcoming return fixture against Libya.

Nwabali mocks Libya

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Nigeria’s shot-stopper, Stanley Nwabali, took to social media to troll Libya in the aftermath of Nigeria’s victory.

The 28-year-old taunted the Mediterranean Knights, mainly for their time-wasting tactics that disrupted the flow of the game.

