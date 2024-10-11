The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured a victory in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series against Libya

The fixture, hosted at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, featured a flurry of time-wasting from several players of the Mediterranean Knights

Nigeria's shot-stopper, Stanley Nwabali, aimed a jab at the Libyan national team with a cryptic post on his social media account

The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured another victory in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture against Libya.

Led by interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, the Super Eagles were forced to work hard to claim the victory against the Mediterranean Knights.

The triumph required tactical ingenuity from Eguavoen, who made crucial substitutions that ultimately led to the breakthrough, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, one of his substitutes, scoring the decisive goal.

It is worth noting that Nigeria could have won by a significant margin. Aside from the heroics of goalkeeper Murad Al-Wuheeshi, who was exceptionally difficult to beat, Nasser Al Hadiri’s side resorted to what can be subtly described as the ‘dark art’ of time-wasting to their advantage.

Players of the Mediterranean Knights frequently fell to the ground, feigning injuries in an effort to run down the clock and secure a draw.

However, this tactic backfired as the Super Eagles found the net in the 87th minute, leaving Libya with little time to respond.

In the aftermath of what can be characterised as a hard-fought victory, Nigeria’s shot-stopper, Stanley Nwabali, took to social media to subtly mock the Libyan players and their antics.

Nwabali trolls Libya

On his social media account, the Chippa United goalkeeper shared a cryptic message:

"Who come wise pass?" The post featured a laughing emoji, along with an eagle and the Nigerian flag.

This message seemed to be a subtle taunt directed at the Libyan national team, as the Mediterranean Knights wasted time at every opportunity during the match.

Despite their time-wasting antics, the Super Eagles successfully secured their victory. This win places Nigeria firmly in control of their Group D standings, with seven points from a possible nine, according to data from FotMob.

The Nigerian team will next head to Benghazi for the return leg of the fixture against Libya.

Eguavoen defends Iheanacho's call-up

Legit.ng reported that Eguavoen defended his decision to invite Kelechi Iheanacho for the October international break despite his poor form at Sevilla.

Boniface is expected to lead the line in Osimhen's absence despite Iheanacho's invitation, and the Bayer Leverkusen star claims he feels no pressure.

