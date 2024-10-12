The Libyan national team fell to defeat against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualification series

A late strike from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, off an assist from Moses Simon, proved to be enough for the Super Eagles to clinch victory

Defender of the Mediterranean Knights, Sanad bin Ali, explained the reason for his side’s defeat against Nigeria

The Nigerian national team extended their strong run of form with a hard-fought win over Libya in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Super Eagles who were heavy favourites to clinch the win, were made to work hard to secure a narrow victory in what turned out to be a challenging encounter.

Libya’s defence stood firm throughout much of the match, employing clever tactics and time-wasting techniques to frustrate Nigeria’s potent attack until the 87th minute.

However, the breakthrough finally came when Moses Simon delivered a pinpoint cross that was expertly finished by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, sealing the win for the Super Eagles.

After the loss, Libyan defender Sanad bin Ali shared his thoughts on why his team was unable to hold off Nigeria.

Libya defender speaks on defeat to Nigeria

Speaking to the media after the encounter, Sanad bin Ali highlighted that Nigeria's victory was largely due to the outstanding performance of Simon.

The former Al-Ittihad star admitted he struggled to contain the Nantes winger, particularly during his mazy runs down the flank.

As reported by OwnGoalNigeria, the 24-year-old stated:

"Yes, Simon is difficult to contain, and we couldn’t handle him. Our game plan was to prevent them from delivering crosses into the box or to defend those crosses, but Simon found a way to get the ball away from our zone. I believe that was the turning point in the game."

Libya has yet to register a win in the ongoing AFCON qualification series and currently sits at the bottom of the group after three rounds, according to data from FotMob.

Nwabali mocks Libya

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Nigeria’s shot-stopper, Stanley Nwabali, took to social media to troll Libya in the aftermath of Nigeria’s victory.

The 28-year-old taunted the Mediterranean Knights, mainly for their time-wasting tactics that disrupted the flow of the game.

