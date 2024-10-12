The Super Eagles left it late to beat Libya 1-0 in their AFCON 2025 qualifier first-leg match in Uyo

Victor Boniface started as the centre forward in Victor Osimhen's absence but fired blanks again

Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has planned a chat with the forward to solve his goal drought

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has opened up on what he plans to do with Victor Boniface after the striker fired blanks against Libya.

Boniface yet again led the line for Nigeria in Victor Osimhen's absence, and despite playing for 74 minutes, his goal drought for the national team continues.

Victor Boniface is struggling to replicate his Bayer Leverkusen form for the Super Eagles. Photo by Jürgen Fromme.

Source: Getty Images

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru rescued the Eagles with a late strike against the Mediterranean Knights to secure all three points ahead of the trip to Benghazi.

Eguavoen plans talks with Boniface

Aside from the controversial officiating by Malawian referee Godfrey Philip Nkhakananga, Boniface was another talking point for fans on social media.

After that match in Uyo, Eguavoen was asked about that Bayer Leverkusen striker and disclosed his plans to help the goalless forward.

“I will sit down with him (Victor Boniface), if he decides on time, Boniface will score a lot of goals for the Super Eagles. I will speak to him about that,” he said, as seen in a video on social media.

The 59-year-old has constantly backed the striker. During his pregame conference, he tipped him to break his goal drought, which did not happen.

“Victor Boniface has always been a part of this team and will continue to be a part of this team. Yes, he is not finding the back of the net, and I can assure you that if he starts tomorrow, he will score,” he said, as quoted by ANS.

The German-based striker will have another chance when the team face Libya for the second leg at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

Boniface speaks about replacing Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface downplayed the pressure of replacing Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who was not invited due to a muscle injury.

The Germany-based forward eased himself of the pressure but claimed he was not the only striker called up, and what was more important was the three points.

