Hervé Renard was one of the foreign coaches heavily linked with taking over the vacant Super Eagles role

Swirling reports had detailed that a deal was agreed between the manager and the NFF before it ultimately fell through

In a recent interview, the 56-year-old explained the reason why he rejected the opportunity to coach Nigeria

Hervé Renard was one of several foreign coaches linked to the possibility of managing Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The French tactician, who had earlier announced his departure from the France women's national team after the Olympic Games, seemed all but certain to take up his next managerial role in West Africa.

However, in an unexpected twist, a deal reportedly agreed in principle between Renard and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) fell through.

Herve Renard during the Women's Football match between France and Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Image: Marcio Machado.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian team remains without a permanent head coach, with the NFF still searching for a suitable replacement for Finidi George.

Amid the ongoing search, Renard has now shed light on what transpired, revealing why the deal to coach Nigeria ultimately collapsed.

Herve Renard speaks on coaching Nigeria

In an interview with media outlet L'Équipe, the French tactician explained that he came close to managing the Super Eagles but ultimately decided against it after careful consideration.

“I almost went to Nigeria. I weighed the pros and cons for several days, even weeks, before eventually turning it down. It was the best offer I’ve received so far, but it didn’t suit me in the end,” Renard explained.

Renard's decision has left a ripple effect on the Nigerian team. The NFF announced Bruno Labbadia as manager, only for the German coach to walk away from the role just four days after his appointment.

Currently, the Super Eagles are under the guidance of interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, whom the NFF has confirmed via a press statement will remain in charge throughout the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign.

Finidi speaks on Super Eagles role

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Finidi George explained why he struggled as coach of the Super Eagles.

The 53-year-old was in charge of the Nigerian team for only 47 days. The former Enyimba manager recorded a defeat and a draw in his two fixtures in charge of the Super Eagles.

