The Nigeria Football Federation recently announced its decision to continue with Augustine Eguavoen as interim coach of the Super Eagles

The 59-year-old has been in charge of the Nigerian team amid the football federation's failure to appoint a substantive head coach

A Nigerian football expert has lauded the football federation's decision to keep faith in interim coach Eguavoen

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)'s decision to retain Augustine Eguavoen as interim coach of the Super Eagles has not gone without its shades of mixed reactions.

The Nigerian team, which has been without a substantive coach since the departure of Finidi George, recently clinched their first competitive victory since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) under Eguavoen.

The seemingly impressive showing by the team under the watchful eyes of the interim manager has led to the extension of his stint as interim manager.

However, several reactions have followed this decision, which the NFF announced via a press statement.

While many are concerned about the federation's intention to appoint a high-calibre coach, others appear very calm and subtly happy with the decision.

One such individual is Nigerian football expert, Akila Matawal, who expressed his approval of the development during an interview with Legit.ng.

Matawal shared his thoughts on the NFF's direction and coach Eguavoen’s performance.

Journalist speaks on Eguavoen/NFF situation

Detailing his sentiments, Matawal emphasised the importance of the federation maintaining consistency within the Super Eagles' coaching staff.

He also advocated for Eguavoen to be allowed to guide the team through the AFCON qualification fixtures.

"Yes, the NFF should retain Eguavoen for the remainder of the AFCON qualifiers. The team has performed well and shown improved attacking play under his leadership. His decision to keep Victor Osimhen on the bench and exclude Alex Iwobi in the game against Rwanda demonstrates his firmness and authority.

We can't keep changing coaches every day. He deserves more time to implement his vision. With only four more games left this year, Eguavoen has the potential to secure the AFCON ticket. After that, a review can be conducted."

Coach Eguavoen himself recently discussed the possibility of taking on the Super Eagles job on a long-term basis, noting that several factors need to be considered in a recent interview with Brila.net.

Super Eagles suffer injury blow

Legit.ng earlier reported that defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, suffered a new injury setback due to an ankle sprain.

The Nigerian defender, who received a red card in the UEFA Europa League match against Union Saint-Gilloise, may miss the upcoming AFCON qualification fixture. Osayi-Samuel was omitted from the 23-man squad because of his foot injury sustained in the recent match.

