Augustine Eguavoen has opened up on his role as the Super Eagles coach, saying it is tough handling such a team

The former Nigerian international who was in charge against Benin Republic and Rwanda will lead the team against Libya

Eguavoen also addressed the proposed idea of him becoming the permanent coach of the Nigerian national team

Just over a week before the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Libya, Super Eagles handler Augustine Eguavoen has expressed concerns over the job.

The 58-year-old was in charge of the matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda, and now he is billed to continue, as the NFF is yet to appoint a permanent manager.

Nigeria will take on the Knights of Libya at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on October 11 and then play the reverse leg in Baninah four days later.

Eguavoen disclosed that handling a team as big as the Nigerian national football team is a tough task. He told Brila FM as per Complete Sports:

“My priority is giving back to football, especially to the young ones coming up. We played through the youth ranks, and in my role as technical director, my colleagues and I work to help young players climb that ladder to the top. I love that job,” Eguavoen told Brila FM.

“The Super Eagles job I’m doing right now, if I were to switch permanently, it’s something I’d need to sit down, reflect, and think deeply about because it’s not a small job.”

Asked if he would accept to take up the offer permanently, the technical director said he would only consider a long-term contract. Eguavoen added:

"It will be a tough one. You have to give me long term contract with patience and clauses in that contract because winning is not guaranteed every week or day.

“You will give me time to tweak the team till I find what I want. If they’re going to give me a long-term contract with guaranteed patience, why not? Otherwise, I don’t know.”

Super Eagles suffer injury blow

Legit.ng earlier reported that defender Bright Osayi-Samuel suffered a new injury setback due to an ankle sprain.

The Nigerian defender, who received a red card in the UEFA Europa League match against Union Saint-Gilloise, may miss the upcoming AFCON qualification fixture.

Osayi-Samuel was omitted from the 23-man squad because of his foot injury sustained in the recent match.

