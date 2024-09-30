The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to lock horns with Libya in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series

The Nigerian team kicked off their qualification for the showpiece with a victory and a draw against the Benin Republic and Rwanda, respectively

A report detailing the squad list for the upcoming round of fixtures against the Mediterranean Knights has recently surfaced

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are looking to build on the impressive start recorded in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixtures.

The Nigerian team, led by interim manager Augustine Eguavoen, has so far recorded a victory and a draw, which puts them at the top of their Group D standings.

The West African nation continues its stride to seal a spot in the showpiece slated for Morocco with a doubleheader against Libya.

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

In the lead-up to the clash against the Mediterranean Knights, several discussions regarding the team list for the upcoming doubleheader have surfaced.

This comes particularly in light of Coach Eguavoen being vocal about the possibility of bolstering the current crop of players in the Super Eagles team.

However, amid these swirling talks, a report detailing the team list for the upcoming fixtures has emerged.

Super Eagles team list surfaces

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the final squad list for the upcoming fixtures is expected to include many players from the previous international window, albeit with a few adjustments and additions.

The report notes that some scepticism remains regarding the selection of a third-choice goalkeeper.

Additionally, the inclusion of Kenneth Omeruo is still under consideration by the interim manager, while Alhassan Yusuf may be replaced in midfield by Getafe star, Uche Chrisantus.

The Super Eagles team list for the fixtures against Libya is anticipated to feature the following players.

Goalkeepers:

- Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

- Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy)

- Amas Obasogie (Fasil Ketema FC) or Francis Uzoho (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus)

Defenders:

- William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia)

- Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahçe SK, Turkey)

- Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

- Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

- Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

- Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England)

- Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

- Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpaşa, Turkey)

Midfielders:

- Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England)

- Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

- Uche Chrisantus (Getafe, Spain)

- Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy)

- Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

- Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards:

- Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy)

- Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy)

- Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain)

- Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

- Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France)

- Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy)

- Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)

The Super Eagles are set to face Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on October 11 before traveling to Benina for the return fixture on October 15.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, the Nigerian team has not suffered a defeat against Libya since the turn of the century.

Finidi speaks on Super Eagles role

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Finidi George explained why he struggled as coach of the Super Eagles.

The 53-year-old was in charge of the Nigerian team for only 47 days. The former Enyimba manager recorded a defeat and a draw in his two fixtures in charge of the Super Eagles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng