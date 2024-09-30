The B team of Belgian giants Club Brugge secured victory in their Challenger Professional League fixture against SK Beveren

Goals from Nigerian forward, Kaye Furo Iyowuna, and Lenn De Smet were enough to ensure Brugge leapfrogged their opponents in the league standings

The former Super Eagles of Nigeria defender’s son scored a brilliant solo goal in the fixture, which has sent social media into a frenzy

Kaye Furo Tamuno Iyowuna maintained his impressive start to the season with another stunning goal for Club Brugge NXT against SK Beveren.

The 17-year-old has been in remarkable form since the season began, once again showcasing his talent with a brilliant solo effort in the Challenger Professional League fixture.

Kaye Furo celebrates after scoring for Club Brugge NXT against RFC Seraing, in Roeselare. Image: Kurt Desplenter.

Source: Getty Images

As highlighted by Dazn Belgium, the young forward received the ball deep in his own half and embarked on a mesmerising run, effortlessly gliding past defenders before executing a silky finish past the goalkeeper.

Club Brugge concluded the match with a second goal from Lenn De Smet, but it was Iyowuna's strike that continued to steal the spotlight.

Earlier this season, Score Nigeria reported that Furo had already showed glimpses of his potential, having scored four goals in his first four appearances.

He joins the ranks of sons of former Super Eagles stars, such as Emmanuel Ekong and Kelvin Martins, who have recently made their mark by finding the net for their respective clubs.

Could Kaye Furo represent Nigeria?

According to reports, the young talent has scored in three consecutive matches for the Belgium U17 team. He has also represented Belgium at the U15, U16, and U18 levels.

Recently, he signed a new contract with Club Brugge that will keep him at the club until 2027. Furo joined Club Brugge in 2017 from Antwerp and signed his first professional deal in 2022.

The young attacker is the son of former Super Eagles defender, Furo Iyenemi, who captained Nigeria's national team at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

Furo Sr. also made numerous appearances for the Super Eagles and delivered an impressive performance during the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Emmanuel Ekong scores for Empoli

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the son of former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Ekong, scored his first goal for Empoli in their Coppa Italia fixture against Torino.

The 22-year-old is the son of former Nigerian midfielder Ikpe Ekong, who represented Nigeria at the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia.

