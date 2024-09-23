Victor Boniface has continued to entertain his social media followers as he discloses his plans for guests on his Wedding Day

The 23-year-old Nigerian international scored Bayer Leverkusen's winner in their 4-3 victory over Wolfsburg

Boniface later shared photos of his goal celebration on social media, accompanying them with a sarcastic message

Nigerian international Victor Boniface has sent a message for intending guests at his wedding ceremony in the near future.

The meme king has continued entertaining his social media followers with his jokes and cryptic posts.

He was on the score sheet as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Wolfsburg 4-3 in a pulsating Bundesliga encounter.

Victor Boniface scored Bayer Leverkusen's winner against Wolfsburg. Photo: Jörg Schüler.

ESPN reports that Xabi Alonso's side saw themselves behind as early as the 5th minute when goalkeeper Nordia Mukiele scored an own goal.

Leverkusen restored parity in the 14th minute courtesy of a fine strike by Florian Wirtz, while Jonathan Tah gave them the lead in the 32nd minute.

Five minutes later, the visitors were back on levelled terms courtesy of a spectacular finish by Sebastiaan Bornauw.

Again, Wolfsburg struck just before the end of the first half, and the visitors took a 3-2 lead into the break.

Three minutes into the second half, Piero Hincapie made it 3-3, and it was Boniface who eventually netted the winner in the third minute of stoppage time as the home side claimed a 4-3 win.

Boniface joins DJ Chicken's viral dance

The Nigerian forward raced towards the corner flag to celebrate as he performed the viral dance by DJ Chicken.

Boniface then shared photos of his celebration on social media, accompanying it with a message full of sarcasm.

He wrote:

"On my wedding day people wey Dey post memes go get one canopy."

Xhaka cautions Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka sent a message to Nigerian international Victor Boniface following their Champions League win over Feyenoord.

Boniface produced a Thierry Henry-inspired fake shot pass, a move that inspired their second goal in the 4-0 rout.

Xhaka admitted that the 23-year-old is known for such in training but stated that he should take things easy.

