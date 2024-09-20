Victor Boniface impressed for Bayer Leverkusen in their 4-0 UEFA Champions League win over Feyenoord

The striker did not get on the scoresheet but was pivotal in the goals, particularly Grimaldo’s finish

He recreated Thierry Henry's passing technique, hitting the ball to Jeremie Frimpong to assist Alejandro Grimaldo

Victor Boniface made an impression on his UEFA Champions League debut by recreating a passing technique made famous by the legendary Thierry Henry.

Boniface made his Champions League debut during Bayer Leverkusen's 4-0 win over Dutch side Feyenoord as Xabi Alonso's men returned to the competition in style.

Victor Boniface celebrates Florian Wirtz's goal with his Bayer Leverkusen teammates. Photo by Pim Waslander.

Source: Getty Images

The German champions took an early lead through attacker Florian Wirtz in the fifth minute. The German added his second of the night after Alejandro Grimaldo scored Leverkusen's second.

AS noted by Eurosport, the result was wrapped in the first half when Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther turned the ball into his own net. The test of the second half was uneventful.

Boniface recreates Henry's technique

The Super Eagles star who was making his debut did not get on the scoresheet, but he was a nuisance for defenders in and out of the 18-yard box.

As seen in a video by TNT Sports, he produced a moment of brilliance in the first half. He nutmegged two opponents and made a slick pass to Frimpong, who set up Grimaldo for his goal.

The pass utilised the technique made famous by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who fakes the opponent as if he wants to take a shot but passes with the other foot.

Boniface reflects on UCL debut.

Legit.ng reported that Boniface reflected on his UCL debut by recounting his journey from watching the competition on TV in Nigeria to making his debut.

The 23-year-old grew up in an army barrack in Akure, Ondo State, South Western Nigeria, where he claimed to pay to watch UCL night football at viewing centres.

Boniface explains goal celebration

Legit.ng also reported that after scoring during Bayer Leverkusen's 4-1 win over TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

The striker claimed it was for a Nigerian influencer he had promised and said he explained before the DFB hit him with another fine for improper conduct.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng