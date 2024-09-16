The coaching situation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria continues to generate significant conversation among fans and stakeholders

Several tacticians have been linked to the possibility of taking over the role created by Finidi George’s surprise departure

Former coach of the national team, Samson Siasia, has outlined certain conditions that must be met before he returns as manager of the Super Eagles

The search for a suitable coach for the Super Eagles continues ahead of the upcoming international fixtures.

The Nigerian senior men’s national team has been without a permanent head coach since the departure of Finidi George, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has continued to court several foreign tacticians about the possibility of taking over the Super Eagles job.

Samson Siasia gestures during the Rio 2016 Olympic fixture between Nigeria and Denmark at the Arena Fonte Nova on August 13, 2016. Image: Chung Sung-Jun.

In the most recent run of international fixtures, the NFF, via a communiqué, announced Augustine Eguavoen as interim coach of the national team—a move that yielded immense positivity, with the Nigerian team recording a strong start to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign.

The seemingly impressive results recorded by the Super Eagles have subtly increased the clamour for an indigenous coach to be handed the reins of the senior men’s national team.

Of the numerous names linked with the coaching vacancy, one that continues to stand out is Samson Siasia.

The 57-year-old, who only recently returned from a lengthy FIFA ban following allegations of match-fixing, has been largely tipped to take over the coaching role of the Nigerian team.

However, Siasia has responded to the growing speculation about him becoming coach of the Super Eagles. The veteran manager has set out crucial conditions for his return as coach of the Nigerian team.

Siasia list gives conditions Super Eagles return

Speaking in an interview as reported by Business Day, the two-time Olympic medal-winning coach expressed his willingness to discuss the possibility of returning as Nigeria’s national team coach, but only under specific conditions.

Siasia emphasised that the NFF must offer him a proper contract and provide adequate time for planning.

"I need to sit down and discuss with them. Nigerians expect nothing but victory, but without proper planning and a solid team, winning becomes difficult," Siasia said.

He further highlighted that while he is eager to win, it must be on his terms.

Throughout his coaching career with Nigeria’s youth teams, Siasia has achieved remarkable success. With his five-year ban now lifted, the former Nigerian attacker is free to pursue any coaching role he desires.

