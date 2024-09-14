The Super Eagles of Nigeria team is laced with an array of enviable and elite crop of players

Several players currently donning the green and white kit of the West African nation ply their trade in elite footballing leagues

Former captain of the team, John Mikel Obi, has named who he considers the most lethal player among the current crop of players

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been in the spotlight lately, especially following their impressive performances in the recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixtures.

The team secured a commanding victory over the Republic of Benin before being held to a draw by Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

This solid run, arguably Nigeria's best in recent international outings, has sparked discussions about who stands out as the most dangerous player in the current Super Eagles squad.

Fans frequently highlight Ademola Lookman for his standout performances, with many tipping him as a strong contender for the 2024 CAF African Player of the Year award.

However, amid these swirling conversations, former national team captain, John Mikel Obi, has shared his thoughts on who he believes is the most dangerous player in the Super Eagles team.

Mikel names Super Eagles' most dangerous player

Speaking on a recent edition of the Obi One Podcast, the 2013 AFCON winner named Victor Osimhen as the most dangerous player in the Nigerian squad when asked who stands out for him.

The 37-year-old argued that despite Osimhen’s limited game time in recent months, the forward wasted no time in showcasing his talent during the AFCON qualifiers.

"Victor is the main man," Mikel Obi remarked.

"He proved it just six minutes into the game by scoring. His confidence and striking ability were evident, and if he keeps this form with both the national team and Galatasaray, he will be unstoppable." He added.

"His goal was a testament to his striking prowess and precision, smashing it into the top corner with assurance."

Osimhen, who recently completed a transfer to Galatasaray, has consistently proven himself to be a lethal asset for the Super Eagles.

Since making his debut for the national team in 2017, the standout forward has risen to joint second on the list of all-time top scorers for Nigeria, according to data from Soar Super Eagles.

Osimhen gives details of Galatasaray transfer

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen has shared details of his signing with Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old recently completed a transfer to the Istanbul club from Napoli. Osimhen took to social media to share footage from his signing with the Turkish giants.

