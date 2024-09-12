Samson Siasia’s name has been linked to the vacant Super Eagles of Nigeria's managerial position

The ex-international recently served a five-year FIFA ban for alleged corruption charges related to bribes

Siasia has identified a vital position and player that could transform the team into world class status

Former Super Eagles head coach Samson Siasia has identified a key position and a type of play that can transform the national team into a world-class team.

The Super Eagles have not won a major tournament since winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, reaching the final at the 2023 edition this year, but lost to Ivory Coast.

Samson Siasia passing instructions to Nigerian players during a friendly match against Ghana in 2011. Photo by Bryn Lennon.

Source: Getty Images

NFF are searching for a new manager for the team following the resignation of Finidi George after just two games during the June international windows.

Siasia analyses Super Eagles

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Siasia was one of the names considered for the vacant position before Bruno Labbadia was announced, an appointment that eventually collapsed.

He was also touted as one of the assistants to Augustine Eguavoen for the interim position, but NPFL coaches Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu were selected.

The former U23 coach has demonstrated his knowledge of the team by suggesting what is lacking to make the talented squad a world-class team.

“We don’t have an offensive midfield player that can give the last pass to the strikers. We have great strikers, but we need someone that is missing,” he told Lagos Talks via Soccernet.

“Iwobi cannot play that position. He’s a good player, but he’s not doing as much as he’s supposed to as an offensive player. We have to look for that person in the centre of the field, who can give the last passes and score goals.”

“We need someone like Jay-Jay Okocha, but it has to be somebody that can score more than him,” he added.

The team relies chiefly on creativity throughout the wings, including Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, and Moses Simon.

Some Nigerian fans have called for Eguavoen's permanent appointment after the September international games.

Westerhof backs Siasia for Eagles' job

Legit.ng reported that former manager Clemens Westerhof backed Samson Siasia in taking over the permanent managerial position of the Nigerian national team.

The Dutch manager, who led the country to the 1994 AFCON triumph, has backed Siasia, who recently served a five-year FIFA ban, to take over the vacant position.

Source: Legit.ng