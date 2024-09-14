The coaching situation of the Super Eagles is back in the spotlight following the conclusion of the September international window

The Nigeria Football Federation is still on the lookout for a permanent manager for the senior men's national team

A report of a Swedish tactician being keenly interested in taking over the vacant coaching role has recently surfaced

The conversation lingers on regarding who will be appointed as the next coach of the Super Eagles.

The Nigeria senior men's national team has been without a permanent coach since the departure of Finidi George, and several foreign managers have continued to be linked with the Super Eagles role.

One such manager who was earlier linked with the Nigerian team job was Swedish tactician, Janne Andersson.

Janne Andersson during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Spain and Sweden at Estadio de La Cartuja on November 14, 2021 in Seville. Image: Mateo Villalba.

The 61-year-old, who reportedly reached an agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the possibility of taking over the Super Eagles coaching role, saw the deal fall through due to a failure to agree on a resumption date.

However, amid the continuous search for a new manager, a report suggests that the Swedish manager may be keen on reopening talks regarding the Super Eagles job.

Andersson still interested in Super Eagles job?

According to a recent report from media outlet, OwnGoalNigeria, the 61-year-old manager is open to resuming talks with the football federation about a potential takeover.

This development follows the expiration of his contract with a Swedish broadcast station, where he had been engaged in punditry duties.

Now free from his commitments with the media firm, the veteran manager is eager to return to coaching.

Coach Andersson previously led the Swedish national team for over eight years, during which he achieved a win percentage of 51%, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

Reason Andersson could be perfect for Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report outlined several reasons why coach Andersson would be an ideal choice to lead the Super Eagles.

The veteran manager brings a wealth of experience, having guided the Sweden national team to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 UEFA Euro tournament.

The 61-year-old also achieved an impressive goal-scoring record with his team, particularly considering the calibre of attackers he had at his disposal.

