European club football is back this weekend after the September international break

The break commenced after the big five European leagues' transfer window deadline day

Some new signings, including Victor Osimhen, are expected to make their debut this weekend

European club football will resume this weekend after two games away during the September international break, where players joined their national teams.

The break began three days after the big five European leagues ended their 2024/25 summer transfer windows, with clubs still doing the formalities of some deadline day signing.

Victor Osimhen signing his contract as a new Galatasaray player. Photo from @victorosimhen9.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng looks at the top five new signings expected to debut this weekend.

1. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen was the hottest topic during the transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Al-Ahli interested. All three deals collapsed, and he joined Galatasaray on loan. He immediately linked up with the Super Eagles and scored against Benin Republic. He resumed training yesterday and is expected to debut against Rizespor at the RAMS Stadium tomorrow.

2. Jadon Sancho

Sancho made a deadline-day loan move to Chelsea from Manchester United with an obligation to make the deal permanent. As noted by Football365, he is expected to debut against Bournemouth after Enzo Maresca confirmed he has given exactly what he expected in training.

3. Raheem Sterling

The veteran winger was one of the players Maresca froze out of the team after pre-season. Sterling moved across London and joined Arsenal on loan. He was in the stands for the 1-1 draw against Brighton and will play a part in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

4. Federico Chiesa

Juventus new manager, Thiago Motta, told Chiesa he is not in his plans, and the Italian attacker made a switch to Liverpool. According to 90min, Arne Slot confirmed he had trained about four times with the team and is in contention to play against Nottingham Forest.

5. Manuel Ugarte

A year ago, he was linked to Chelsea but joined Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United swooped for the Uruguayan last month. Ugarte will play a part when Erik ten Hag’s team take on Southampton tomorrow in the early kickoff.

Chelsea plot January move for Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea are plotting a move for Osimhen in the January transfer window after failing to land him on the summer transfer deadline day.

The Super Eagles forward joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on loan but has a break clause in the deal, which could make him join other clubs in January.

