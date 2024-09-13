Osimhen, Sancho and Other New Signings Expected to Debut This Weekend
- European club football is back this weekend after the September international break
- The break commenced after the big five European leagues' transfer window deadline day
- Some new signings, including Victor Osimhen, are expected to make their debut this weekend
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
European club football will resume this weekend after two games away during the September international break, where players joined their national teams.
The break began three days after the big five European leagues ended their 2024/25 summer transfer windows, with clubs still doing the formalities of some deadline day signing.
Legit.ng looks at the top five new signings expected to debut this weekend.
1. Victor Osimhen
Osimhen was the hottest topic during the transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Al-Ahli interested. All three deals collapsed, and he joined Galatasaray on loan. He immediately linked up with the Super Eagles and scored against Benin Republic. He resumed training yesterday and is expected to debut against Rizespor at the RAMS Stadium tomorrow.
2. Jadon Sancho
Sancho made a deadline-day loan move to Chelsea from Manchester United with an obligation to make the deal permanent. As noted by Football365, he is expected to debut against Bournemouth after Enzo Maresca confirmed he has given exactly what he expected in training.
3. Raheem Sterling
The veteran winger was one of the players Maresca froze out of the team after pre-season. Sterling moved across London and joined Arsenal on loan. He was in the stands for the 1-1 draw against Brighton and will play a part in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.
4. Federico Chiesa
Juventus new manager, Thiago Motta, told Chiesa he is not in his plans, and the Italian attacker made a switch to Liverpool. According to 90min, Arne Slot confirmed he had trained about four times with the team and is in contention to play against Nottingham Forest.
5. Manuel Ugarte
A year ago, he was linked to Chelsea but joined Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United swooped for the Uruguayan last month. Ugarte will play a part when Erik ten Hag’s team take on Southampton tomorrow in the early kickoff.
Chelsea plot January move for Osimhen
Legit.ng reported that Chelsea are plotting a move for Osimhen in the January transfer window after failing to land him on the summer transfer deadline day.
The Super Eagles forward joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on loan but has a break clause in the deal, which could make him join other clubs in January.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com