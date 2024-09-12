Forward Victor Osimhen featured for Super Eagles in the September international window

He scored six minutes after coming off the bench in the 3-0 win over Benin Republic in Uyo

He has now rejoined new club, Galatasaray, and trained for the first time with the champions

Victor Osimhen has trained with Galatasaray for the first time since joining the club last week after representing Nigeria during the AFCON 2025 qualifying games.

Osimhen flew to the Super Eagles camp immediately after completing his season-long loan move to the Turkish champions from Italian Serie A club Napoli.

Victor Osimhen reunites with Dries Mertens at Galatasaray training. Photo from @victorosimhen9.

He started the first game off the bench and scored within six minutes of coming on in the 3-0 win over Benin Republic, his first appearance since Mayl, as noted by ESPN.

Osimhen resume Galatasaray training

As seen in images shared on his Instagram page, Osimhen has joined his Galatasaray teammates to train for the first time after concluding international duty.

He immediately reunited with Belgian forward Dries Mertens, whom he played with at Napoli in his first two seasons at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The former LOSC Lille forward moved to the Turkish champions four days after the European transfer window closed after his proposed move to Chelsea failed.

Napoli subsequently left him out of their squad for the 2024/25 Serie A season, despite his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli collapsing due to the club's fault.

He will not play for the club again as he will seek a move away from Italy when his Galatasaray loan expires. He extended his contract until 2027 and will have a new release clause of £63 million.

There are reports that he has a break clause in the loan deal for 10 top European clubs, including Chelsea, in case an offer comes in the January transfer window.

