Chelsea Step Up Chase to Sign Victor Osimhen in January, Take Two Transfer Decisions
- Chelsea failed in their pursuit of Napoli star Victor Osimhen from Napoli in the summer transfer window
- The Nigerian joined Turkish club Galatasaray on loan after the transfer window closed in Europe's top 5 leagues
- The Blues have not given up and will try to sign him again in the winter transfer window January 2025
Chelsea have not given up in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen despite the striker moving to Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan after talks collapsed on the deadline day.
The Blues were one of the clubs interested in the striker last summer but were initially put off by Napoli's asking price and could not reach an agreement with the player.
According to Chelsea legend Mikel Obi on the Obi One Podcast, he claimed both parties reached an agreement, but time was against the completion of the deal.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano corroborated the story, claiming Chelsea still appreciates the striker and will not rule out a January attempt by the Premier League club.
Chelsea plot strategy to sign Osimhen
Chelsea will be in the market for a striker in January as it is a priority position which was not resolved in the summer, with Nicolas Jackson still leading the line.
As noted by Football London, the London club will use proceeds from the loan move and possible sale of David Datro Fofana to fund part of Osimhen's new £63 million release clause.
The Ivorian forward joined Turkish club Goztepe and inserted two clauses: a buy option of £20 million and a recall option in January when they could explore a permanent sale elsewhere.
The proceeds will give the Blues a ‘discount’ to sign Osimhen, who also has a January break clause in his loan deal to Galatasaray, which is only active for specific clubs.
PSG deny official bid for Osimhen
Legit.ng reported that PSG denied an official bid for Osimhen was sent to Napoli in the summer despite initial reports suggesting the French club negotiated a transfer.
Sporting director Luis Campos claimed he was only on the consideration list as the Parisians are pleased with their attack options despite Kylian Mbappe's departure.
