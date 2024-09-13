Napoli Legend Claims Victor Osimhen’s Loan Move Not Entirely Football Related

Victor Osimhen sealed a loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray after he was frozen out of the Napoli squad

The Nigerian international was frustrated out of the Italian club after negotiations with suitors collapsed in the summer

Napoli legend Marek Hamsik has lamented the treatment meted out at the Nigerian, as he apologises

Former Napoli star Marek Hamsik has suggested that there is more to Victor Osimhen's loan move away from Napoli.

The 37-year-old lamented the situation, saying he feels sorry about how the Nigerian striker left the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium outfit.

Osimhen was in the middle of controversy during the summer transfer window as several negotiations for the striker collapsed.

After failed moves to English club Chelsea and Saudi giants Al Ahli on transfer deadline day, Osimhen sealed a loan deal with Turkish club Galatasaray.

This came after the Nigerian international was frozen out of the Napoli squad as manager Antonio Conte stated that the player was not in his plans.

Napoli went further to complete the signing of Romely Lukaku, eventually forcing Osimhen's exit from the club.

Hamsik, who made 520 appearances in his 12 years at Napoli, believes the club’s transfer dealings have been convincing.

He said via Yahoo Sports:

“I’m sorry Osimhen left, but it’s probably not entirely related to football.

“I am not involved in this, and Napoli signed a valuable replacement. Lukaku is a top striker and can easily score 20 goals.”

Recall that Osimhen extended his deal with the Partenopei in December to see him remain at the club until 2026.

A release clause of €130million was etched in the contract, which eventually turned off suitors.

Bayern Munich, PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and a host of others were all linked with the Super Eagles star in the summer.

It was gathered that Napoli had accepted an €80m offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli and later requested an additional €5m, which infuriated the Saudi Arabians.

Osimhen spotted in Galatasaray training

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen joined his Galatasaray teammates in training for the first time after concluding international duty.

He immediately reunited with Belgian forward Dries Mertens, whom he played with at Napoli in his first two seasons at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The former LOSC Lille forward moved to the Turkish champions four days after the European transfer window closed after his proposed move to Chelsea failed.

