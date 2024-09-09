The Super Eagles of Nigeria sealed a crucial victory against the Republic of Benin in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

A Victor Osimhen goal, sandwiched between a brace from Ademola Lookman, was enough to secure the win for the West African powerhouse

The new Galatasaray forward has named Nigeria’s most skilful player in the aftermath of the crucial qualifying fixture

The Super Eagles of Nigeria kicked off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign with a victory against the Republic of Benin.

The crucial fixture, which carried its fair share of retribution for the Nigerian team, was brought to life by a brilliant strike from Ademola Lookman.

A half-volley from Victor Osimhen followed the forward’s dazzling solo effort. Lookman completed his brace with another strike, assisted by Moses Simon.

The win sees the Super Eagles sit atop their qualification group, ahead of Rwanda and Libya.

In the aftermath of the fixture, marquee striker, Osimhen named who he considers the most skilful player in the current Super Eagles team.

Osimhen names Super Eagles' most skilful player

Speaking in an interview on the Counter Attack podcast, Osimhen was faced with a series of questions about his current teammates.

When asked about the fastest players in the Super Eagles squad, he named Simon, Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze as the quickest.

Pressed further about the most skilful players, the star striker singled out Victor Boniface, Lookman, and Kelechi Iheanacho.

“The fastest? Definitely Simon, Lookman, and Samuel,” Osimhen shared. “As for the most skillful in match situations, I’d say Boniface, Ademola, and also Iheanacho.”

The Nigerian team appear to be in high spirits, especially after securing their first competitive win since the 2023 AFCON quarter-final in Ivory Coast.

According to data from FotMob, the Super Eagles are now aiming for a second consecutive competitive win in their upcoming fixture against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Osimhen names favourite for CAF award

