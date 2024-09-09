The 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award is fast becoming a topical issue as the December ceremony approaches

Several African players plying their trade in Europe's biggest leagues and beyond have been tipped to clinch the prize

Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, has named who he believes would be a worthy winner of the prestigious African Football prize

The 2024 CAF Africa Player of the Year award is becoming a hot topic among fans and stakeholders in African football.

This prestigious prize, which has consistently attracted significant attention, has seen several elite footballers claim the honour in recent years.

In 2023, Victor Osimhen took home the award following a stellar title-winning season with Napoli.

Victor Osimhen of Nigeria received the Men's Player of the Year award during the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Marrakesh on December 11, 2023. Image: STR/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

However, the forward is almost certain about not defending his title this year, given his injury-plagued and underwhelming season with the Serie A club.

In the aftermath of Nigeria's recent victory over the Republic of Benin, the 25-year-old weighed in on who he believes would be the deserving winner of the 2024 edition.

Osimhen speaks on 2024 CAF award

In an interview on the Counter Attack podcast, the Nigerian forward detailed that he is backing Ademola Lookman to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award.

"I'm really happy to see Ademola in this position because I know some of his personal stories, and from a football perspective, he deserves all the good things coming his way. He's a great guy," Osimhen shared.

"He's passionate, and he works diligently. I'm truly happy for him, and without a doubt, he’s going to win the African Player of the Year—100 per cent. I've already told him he's bringing it home, and he deserves it for everything he's done for us. It's a win for Nigeria because he’s represented us so well. He’s carried the team, and this is his moment. I pray to God he wins it."

Lookman enjoyed an outstanding season for both club and country. He played a starring role as the Super Eagles reached the final of the 2023 AFCON and was instrumental in Atalanta's Europa League triumph, where they defeated Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

The former RB Leipzig player has also been named Player of the Season twice in a row at his current club, Atalanta, according to a report by Soccernet.

Lookman, Osimhen earn praise

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen and Lookman received massive praise for their performances against Benin.

The duo was on the scoresheet as Nigeria sealed victory against their West African neighbours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng