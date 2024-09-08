Gernot Rohr believes Ademola Lookman's goal right at the end of the first half unsettled his defence in Uyo

Nigeria defeated Benin Republic 3-0 on Saturday in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying encounter

Rohr admitted that the Super Eagles are superior in terms of quality, saying most Nigerians play topflight football in Europe

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has singled out Ademola Lookman for his side's loss to Nigeria in their 2025 AFCON qualifying opener.

The Super Eagles ran riot at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, registering a 3-0 win over the Cheetahs.

Lookman was particularly brilliant in the encounter as the Atalanta of Italy playmaker scored a brace, while Victor Osimhen also found the back of the net.

Gernot Rohr says Ademola Lookman's first goal unsettled his Benin side. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

After what could be described as a cagey first half, Lookman navigated his way into the opposition area to slot in a goal in stoppage time to give the home team the lead.

Osimhen then came off the bench to make it two in the 78th minute, while Lookman headed home the third in the 83rd minute to seal an emphatic victory.

Rohr believes Nigeria's first goal unsettled his defence as it came right at the end of the first 45 minutes.

The Franco-German tactician said via Benin Web TV:

“When we were almost at half-time, that is, in added time, we conceded the first goal. It was something that boosted them and something that hurt us.

“In the second half, we were forced to open up a little more. With the speed of their attackers—Lookman, Chukwueze, and also Boniface—there were spaces, so they took advantage of it.”

The 71-year-old also admitted that his side lacked the quality as most of the Nigerian players play topflight football in Europe.

He added:

“What did not work is that we do not have the same means as this Nigerian team…

“When you see the Nigerian squad, they are all very high-level players who play in their clubs. And unfortunately, we have players who do not play much in their clubs.”

Mutiu Adepoju congratulates Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju commended the Super Eagles for a resounding victory over Benin Republic.

The three-time African champions walloped their neighbours 3-0 in their opening fixture of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman proved too hot to handle for the Cheetahs as the Atalanta playmaker found the back of the net twice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng