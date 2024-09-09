Rwanda vs Nigeria is slated for the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali as both teams face off in their sixth clash in history

The Wasps host the star-studded Super Eagles, led by Augustine Eguavoen, in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze are expected to lead the line for the three-time African champions

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will continue their quest to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Rwanda.

After their 3-0 win over Benin Republic on Match Day 1 of the qualifying series, Augustine Eguavoen will hope to continue with the perfect record.

Nigeria comfortably defeated the Cheetahs 3-0 inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, September 7.

Rwanda vs Nigerian is slated for the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. Photo: Issouf SANOGO.

Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman scored a brace on the night, while Galatasaray's new man Victor Osimhen was also on the scoresheet.

On the other hand, the Wasps of Rwanda played a 1-1 draw against Libya, but they will hope to get results against the Super Eagles.

Rwanda have appeared at the AFCON tournament just once in their history, failing to progress past the group stage at Tunisia in 1994.

Team News

Tueday's game will be the sixth meeting between Rwanda and Nigeria, but the Super Eagles have the upper hand with two wins and three draws.

In 2012, Nigeria won one and drew the other against the Wasps in the AFCON qualifiers.

Innocent Nshuti, who has scored four goals in 18 international matches, is expected to lead the attack for the hosts.

According to Sports Mole, defender Fitina Omborenga, who has 63 caps for Rwanda, is expected to start as well.

On the other hand, Victor Boniface is expected to start from the bench while Victor Osimhen leads the line-up front for Nigeria.

After a fine showing last Saturday, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze are expected to complete the front three.

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is also in contention for a starting place after his fine cameo against Benin.

Predicted line up

Rwanda: Ntwari; Omborenga, Mutsinzi, Manzi, Niyomugabo; Rebangouka, Bizimana; G Mugisha, Muhire, Kwizera; Nshuti

Nigeria: Nwabali; Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey; Aina, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyemaechi; Lookman, Osimhen, Chukwueze.

Date, Time and How to Watch Rwanda vs Nigeria

The crucial AFCON qualifier is slated for the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Tuesday, September 10.

Kick-off: 2pm Nigerian time

The match would be live on SuperSports and NTA on StarTimes.

Razak Omotoyossi rues Benin's loss to Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic legend Razak Omotoyossi decried the Cheetahs' loss to Nigeria in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The result puts Nigeria at the top of the group with 3 points, while Libya and Rwanda have 1 point each; Benin are rock bottom with no points.

Omotoyossi, who scored 21 goals in 55 matches for the Benin national team between 2004 and 2016, suggested that the team's loss of concentration cost them against Nigeria.

